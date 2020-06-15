Concordia's Munsch becomes first Bulldog to sign MLB contract since 1950s
BASEBALL

Concordia's Munsch becomes first Bulldog to sign MLB contract since 1950s

  • Updated
Concordia baseball

Jason Munsch recorded 59 strikeouts over 26 innings for Concordia before the baseball season was shut down.

 Concordia Athletics

A shortened MLB Draft couldn't keep a Concordia southpaw from the pro ranks. 

Jason Munsch, coming off a dominant abbreviated season with the Bulldogs, announced Monday he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Munsch is believed to be the first Concordia alum to sign with an MLB team since the 1950s, according to a school news release.

“I’m thankful to all of my family and friends who have supported me in my endeavors," Munsch said. "I’m so excited for the opportunity to play for the Brewers and I can’t wait to represent Concordia at a professional level.”

The MLB Draft, a two-day event that concluded Thursday, only consisted of five rounds due to financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft typically hosts 40 rounds, and Munsch was expected to be a selection at some point. 

Munsch, a native of Campbell, California, did not allow an earned run in 26 innings in 2020. He threw a seven-inning no-hitter against Briar Cliff on March 13, the team's final game before the pandemic halted the season.

