Concordia hires Lang as baseball lead assistant

Concordia hired Caleb Lang as the Bulldogs' lead baseball assistant on head coach Ryan Dupic's staff.

Lang, who was an assistant coach at NCAA Division II Flagler College in Florida this past season, takes over the Concordia role vacated by Bryce Berg, who now works within the Minnesota Twins organization as a hitting coach.

Lang, who was Flagler's hitting coach, will work with a Bulldog offense that averaged more than eight runs per game during the shortened 2020 season. Concordia won GPAC regular-season titles in 2017 and 2019.

“I am humbled and blessed for the opportunity to work alongside Coach Dupic and the rest of Concordia University," Lang said in a statement. "I am excited to get to work and push the offensive side of Concordia Baseball in a positive direction. Coach Berg has set a great foundation in regards to hitting and we will continuously improve upon that.”

“I’m excited to add Caleb to our program," Dupic said in a statement. "His character, ability to connect with others and strong skill set and passion to help players improve stood out in the search process."

Lang, a native of Batavia, New York, also was a hitting coach at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts. He was an assistant for Traverse City of the Northwoods League in 2019.

He played college ball at NCAA Division III Cairn University in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

