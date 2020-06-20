Brewers' call changed former Concordia pitcher Munsch's plans

“While they liked how I played they didn't think I was a good fit for their organization,” the California native said. “Which I understood. After I heard that I basically accepted Milwaukee's offer straight away.”

Munch tossed 26 innings his senior campaign for the Bulldogs, allowing one unearned run and finished with a 0.00 ERA and 59 strikeouts in four starts. He added a seven-inning no-hitter against Briar Cliff before the rest of the season was canceled.

Since then, Munsch has been preparing for his next journey, working out on his own. He must pass a physical before his contract officially kicks in.

“Basically I've signed, 'Yes, I'm going to be a part of the Brewers organization,'” Munsch said. “Based on what happens over the next couple of weeks and the physical, I'll figure out where they are going to have me play.

“For right now, it sounds like I'm going to go to Arizona and play in the Fall League in September.”

Before signing the deal with Milwaukee, Munsch talked to Concordia head coach Ryan Dupic for guidance.