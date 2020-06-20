Brewers' call changed former Concordia pitcher Munsch's plans

If not selected in the recent MLB Draft, Concordia pitcher Jason Munsch had said he leaned toward returning to the Bulldogs. A Sunday morning phone call changed that plan.
Munsch signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He's believed to be the first Bulldog to sign an MLB contract since the 1950s, according to a school news release.
Munsch did not hear his name called in the recent draft, which was shortened to five rounds, and said previously he leaned toward returning to Concordia if not drafted after receiving another season of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Then the Brewers called at 8 a.m. last Sunday, the first day MLB organizations could contact undrafted free agents.
“(Milwaukee) put the offer on the table immediately and I thought about it a couple of hours,” Munsch said. “I just wanted to make sure I wasn't jumping into something. When I signed it really didn't hit me like, 'Hey, that makes me a professional baseball player.'”
The Concordia record-holder for career strikeouts (281), career earned-run average (2.81) and strikeouts in a game (20) signed early enough that not many other teams had time to contact the California native.
Colorado was the only other MLB organization that contacted Munsch, but it informed him they were not going to offer him a deal.
“While they liked how I played they didn't think I was a good fit for their organization,” the California native said. “Which I understood. After I heard that I basically accepted Milwaukee's offer straight away.”
Munch tossed 26 innings his senior campaign for the Bulldogs, allowing one unearned run and finished with a 0.00 ERA and 59 strikeouts in four starts. He added a seven-inning no-hitter against Briar Cliff before the rest of the season was canceled.
Since then, Munsch has been preparing for his next journey, working out on his own. He must pass a physical before his contract officially kicks in.
“Basically I've signed, 'Yes, I'm going to be a part of the Brewers organization,'” Munsch said. “Based on what happens over the next couple of weeks and the physical, I'll figure out where they are going to have me play.
“For right now, it sounds like I'm going to go to Arizona and play in the Fall League in September.”
Before signing the deal with Milwaukee, Munsch talked to Concordia head coach Ryan Dupic for guidance.
“I'm very happy for Jason to have the opportunity to realize his dream,” Dupic said in a news release last week. “He has had a tremendous impact during his time at Concordia. His growth has been fun to watch and the work he's put in and responsibility he's taken for his career has led to this tremendous opportunity, which he very much deserves. He's going to have a whole bunch of people in his corner as he continues his career with a great organization.”
Munsch has spent his time waiting for this opportunity by working out and fine-tuning his mechanics while. The normal person he normally plays catch with is back home in Arizona, so Munsch has used squishy plyo balls to throw against a wall.
“I throw pretty much every day now and do what I can to not fall behind,” Munsch said. “I don't want to show up in September and be like, 'Yeah, that guy you were really interested in, I'm not that guy anymore.' I'm just trying to keep doing what made me, me.”
