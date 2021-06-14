 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caleb Badura highlights Nebraska Match Play Championship field
0 Comments

Caleb Badura highlights Nebraska Match Play Championship field

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Amateur Golf, 7.9

Caleb Badura of Aurora watches a shot during the second round of the Nebraska Amateur golf tournament in July 2019 at the Country Club of Lincoln. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

More than 140 players will take aim at the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship when play begins Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

Thirty-six holes of stroke-play qualifying will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Match play will begin Thursday and the 36-hole championship will wrap up the tournament Saturday.

Luke Kluver is not in the field. The three-time Class A state champion from Norfolk and Kansas golfer is playing in a tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

But the field includes multiple match play champions, including Aurora's Caleb Badura, who won the 2019 event and finished runner-up to Kluver last year.

The field also includes Lincoln's Travis Minzel, who won in 2004, Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt, who won in 2003, and four-time Nebraska amateur champion Andy Sajevic, who won this event in 2013.

Lincoln Southwest graduate and Creighton golfer Nate Vontz and Mount Michael graduate and two-time Class B state champion Luke Gutschewski also are registered.

The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June

The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month. 

+2
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
Baseball
topical featured top story

'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard. 

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
Column
editor's pick topical top story

Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.

+2
There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional
Baseball
topical featured

There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.

+3
Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs
Baseball
topical top story

Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best." 

+2
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
High School Baseball
topical

Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?

+2
Huskers 'confident' after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007
Baseball
editor's pick topical alert

Huskers 'confident' after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.

+3
Hogs go wild late to knock Huskers out of NCAA Tournament
Baseball
breaking topical top story

Hogs go wild late to knock Huskers out of NCAA Tournament

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.

+2
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
More Husker sports
topical

After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.

+2
Steven M. Sipple: Thrilled by Husker baseball's surge, Moos plans to 'reinvest in the success'
Column
editor's pick topical alert top story

Steven M. Sipple: Thrilled by Husker baseball's surge, Moos plans to 'reinvest in the success'

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.

Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
More Husker sports
topical

Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.

+2
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Girls Basketball

Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 4 min to read

Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding. 

+4
Looking back at the Buck: 20 years later, fond memories remain of Nebraska's rickety old ballpark
Baseball
editor's pick topical

Looking back at the Buck: 20 years later, fond memories remain of Nebraska's rickety old ballpark

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read

The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."

+3
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
Olympics
top story

Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News