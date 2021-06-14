Caleb Badura highlights Nebraska Match Play Championship field

More than 140 players will take aim at the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship when play begins Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.

Thirty-six holes of stroke-play qualifying will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Match play will begin Thursday and the 36-hole championship will wrap up the tournament Saturday.

Luke Kluver is not in the field. The three-time Class A state champion from Norfolk and Kansas golfer is playing in a tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

But the field includes multiple match play champions, including Aurora's Caleb Badura, who won the 2019 event and finished runner-up to Kluver last year.

The field also includes Lincoln's Travis Minzel, who won in 2004, Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt, who won in 2003, and four-time Nebraska amateur champion Andy Sajevic, who won this event in 2013.

Lincoln Southwest graduate and Creighton golfer Nate Vontz and Mount Michael graduate and two-time Class B state champion Luke Gutschewski also are registered.

