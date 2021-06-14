Caleb Badura highlights Nebraska Match Play Championship field

More than 140 players will take aim at the 54th Nebraska Match Play Championship when play begins Tuesday at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg.
Thirty-six holes of stroke-play qualifying will take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Match play will begin Thursday and the 36-hole championship will wrap up the tournament Saturday.
Luke Kluver is not in the field. The three-time Class A state champion from Norfolk and Kansas golfer is playing in a tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
But the field includes multiple match play champions, including Aurora's Caleb Badura, who won the 2019 event and finished runner-up to Kluver last year.
The field also includes Lincoln's Travis Minzel, who won in 2004, Elkhorn's Ryan Nietfeldt, who won in 2003, and four-time Nebraska amateur champion Andy Sajevic, who won this event in 2013.
Lincoln Southwest graduate and Creighton golfer Nate Vontz and Mount Michael graduate and two-time Class B state champion Luke Gutschewski also are registered.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in June
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
'This team is built for that': Husker baseball gets No. 2 regional seed, potential matchup with powerful Arkansas
The Huskers were selected for the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional where they could see top-ranked Arkansas and former Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn.
Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be
Nebraska had the Big Ten title locked up with three games to play, and Will Bolt was named the league's coach of the year. Don’t overlook the work of his assistants in that regard.
Steven M. Sipple: Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage
ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson says major league scouts to whom he's talked are split on whether NU's Spencer Schwellenbach will pitch or play infield.
The Van Horn/Bolt connection is one of the weekend's biggest storylines, with no guarantees Nebraska and No. 1 national seed Arkansas play each other.
Next up, Arkansas: "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."
Much like his fastball, Drew Christo knows only one speed. The Super-State captain will soon see where it takes him
Drew Christo has 15 to 20 pro scouts showing up for games. He's likely to be drafted next month. Then it's decision time: college, or pro ball?
Scoring eight runs in the fourth inning and six more in the fifth, the Cornhuskers blasted NJIT 18-4 in a Sunday afternoon elimination game.
Husker pitchers threw 11 straight balls in a disastrous eighth inning, and the Razorbacks scored four times to pull away.
After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program
Nebraska's Mikey Hoffer overcame obstacles of all sorts in qualifying in two events for the NCAAs.
Nebraska AD Bill Moos believes it's harder to be the hunted than the hunter, which is why he should help Will Bolt as much as he can.
Once with Olympic dreams in a different sport, NU's Knapton is making a splash at this week's US diving trials
Abigail Knapton now has two chances to make the U.S. Olympic team. It's what she grew up striving for — just in a different sport.
Girls co-coach of year: Following lead of his Pius X mentors, Ryan Psota leaving his own imprint with Bolts
Ryan Psota says, "We've had some really good long-term successful coaches here that I can take away a lot of knowledge from." He's not kidding.
The beauty was in the imperfections. Those who played at Buck say it fit the Huskers: "Hard-working, blue-collar, straight to the point-type people."
Olympic Swim Trials scene: Five years — not four — in making, Omaha and USA Swimming haven't forgotten how to put on a show
"It was spectacular": Omaha had to wait an extra year, but the city and USA Swimming didn't forget how to put on a great show.