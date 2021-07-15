Buddy Kofaid, one of dirt track's rising young stars, will be racing in Fairbury this weekend

As long as Buddy Kofaid can remember, he's always wanted to race NASCAR machines around asphalt ovals or road courses on Sundays.

It's not easy to reach the apex of car racing. But if Kofaid's quick rise on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget national series is any indication, don't bet against the 19-year-old from California.

Kofaid was named the circuit's rookie of the year in 2020. Halfway through his second full season with the top midget series in the country, Kofaid sits atop the point standings heading into a couple of big weekend races at the Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury.

It didn't take long for Kofaid to go from chasing the top drivers to being chased, and now he's one the brightest young stars on the dirt track.

"I haven't thought a lot about it," said Kofaid, who wheels the No. 67 car for Keith Kunz Motorsports. "I've kind of been focused on myself, our car, our team and running the best that we can. It feels good to be considered one of the guys that everybody looks at, that they're chasing.

"I think it kind of keeps you on your toes, but I also think it keeps you honest, keeps you consistent and keeps your confidence up."

Confidence was building late in 2020 for Kofaid and his crew.