Buddy Kofaid, one of dirt track's rising young stars, will be racing in Fairbury this weekend

As long as Buddy Kofaid can remember, he's always wanted to race NASCAR machines around asphalt ovals or road courses on Sundays.
It's not easy to reach the apex of car racing. But if Kofaid's quick rise on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget national series is any indication, don't bet against the 19-year-old from California.
Kofaid was named the circuit's rookie of the year in 2020. Halfway through his second full season with the top midget series in the country, Kofaid sits atop the point standings heading into a couple of big weekend races at the Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury.
It didn't take long for Kofaid to go from chasing the top drivers to being chased, and now he's one the brightest young stars on the dirt track.
"I haven't thought a lot about it," said Kofaid, who wheels the No. 67 car for Keith Kunz Motorsports. "I've kind of been focused on myself, our car, our team and running the best that we can. It feels good to be considered one of the guys that everybody looks at, that they're chasing.
"I think it kind of keeps you on your toes, but I also think it keeps you honest, keeps you consistent and keeps your confidence up."
Confidence was building late in 2020 for Kofaid and his crew.
He had a good car all season, and was in position to win often, but would fall back late in races. Then a big breakthrough came in September when he won his first USAC race. Two more wins followed. Now Kofaid was figuring out how to close out races.
Comfort helps, too.
"Last year we were kind of making our own notebook and figuring out what worked for us, and now this year I feel like we don't have to really rewrite the books," said Kofaid, who has four wins this season, his most recent coming June 11. "We kind of fine-tune that a little bit, and mostly, these tracks we are going to a second time.
"You just got to be consistent and always put yourself up front no matter if it's qualifying, heat race ... everything matters."
Kofaid, who doesn't turn 20 until December, started racing Outlaw Karts when he was 5. When he got a little older, his dad would take him to tracks in Oregon and Washington because he wasn't old enough to race in his home state of California. His talents grew, as did his dream of racing NASCAR.
"My goal has always been to make it to NASCAR, and it's a hard, long road, especially from dirt," he said. "But being with Toyota, they gave me the right opportunities and they've got all the right connections and obviously the right tools to help me get there."
Jefferson County Speedway is getting set to host the fourth annual Midwest Midget Championship on Friday and Saturday. The stop in Fairbury closes out a big week of racing for the USAC Midget drivers, and it culminates with a 40-lap, $10,000-win main event on Saturday night.
For Kofaid, it's a chance to improve on last year's showing in Fairbury where he almost recorded his first career USAC victory. He pushed and pushed and pushed eventual race winner Chris Windom before settling for second.
It came on a track that Kofaid took a liking to.
"Honestly, that's probably one of my favorite tracks," he said of the 1/5-mile oval in Fairbury. "It races really good, it's small, but it's not too small.
"I like a good track that's two lanes, it's got a good curve. I really enjoy racing on tracks like that, and last year it delivered that really well. We were really fast last year, so hopefully we can be one spot better than last year."
Gates on Friday and Saturday will open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for Friday and $25 for Saturday, reserved seats are $25, and high school students and under are $5.
The NOW 600/Jay-Husker non-wing and restricted "A" Class micro sprints will be in Fairbury, too.
