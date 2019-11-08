A 21-5 run to open the second half propelled the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to a season-opening win over St. John's (Minnesota) in Superior, Wisconsin.
Down 25-22 at halftime, the Prairie Wolves erupted offensively, outscoring the Johnnies 56-31 in the second period to win 78-56 on Day 1 of the Merril Thompson Classic.
NWU's Jack Hiller had a game-high 27 points, including hitting 6 of 7 three-point attempts. Nate Schimonitz added on a double-double for Wesleyan with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The duo combined for all of NWU's 22 points in the first half.
Wesleyan as a team shot 63.3% from the floor in the second half compared with 33.3% in the first.
The Prairie Wolves move on to the championship game of the tournament Saturday.