Concordia women too much for Morningside in clash of top-10 teams

Taylor Ferrell scored 14 points off the bench, and Philly Lammers and Mackenzie Koepke each added 13 as NAIA No. 3 Concordia rolled to an 85-61 women's basketball victory Wednesday over No. 7 Morningside in Seward.

The Bulldogs (18-2, 13-1 GPAC) never trailed in the game, taking a 5-2 lead on Koepke's three-pointer early in the first quarter and pulling away. They led 23-12 at the first break, holding the Mustangs to 6-for-16 shooting in the quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morningside (17-5, 11-3) cut the deficit to 37-31 by halftime, but that was as close as the Mustangs would get. Another Koepke three made it 40-31, and the Bulldogs were never threatened again.

Sydney Hupp led Morningside with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting.

Up next for Concordia is a trip to Chicago for the Concordia Invitational Tournament, which begins Friday.

Morningside 85, Concordia men 72: Concordia's seven-game winning streak drew to a close as it couldn't topple top-ranked Morningside on Wednesday. Concordia's Sam Scarpelli had a team-high 21 points, all in the second half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0