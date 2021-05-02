After injury and pandemic, Omaha native returns to Lincoln Marathon to paint winning picture in women's race

"I've been injured frequently over the last year," Frank said. "I bought a bike for when she's doing workouts. She's been kind of the focal point when I've been trying to rehab and getting back to my running.

"Her workouts usually work out with my easier days. We kind of plan it out, look at our calendars and she will say, 'I want to work out here.' This has been her goal to do well here."

Weather played a major factor in how the race was run Sunday, with cloud cover early that turned into a scorcher for DeLong at the 13-mile mark. Then the wind fluctuated nearly every 20 minutes.

"I'm just thankful to be out there and just thankful for the opportunity to race again," DeLong said. "It's a joy.

"This is my stress reliever and gets me through the hard works weeks. I just love it and it's the most I feel in sync with my body and my mind. It's just a really fun hobby to have."

Frank finished his half marathon run (1:08:40) and made sure to run right back to the finish line when DeLong was on the back half of the course.