A connecting flight in Qatar. A wee-hours Uber ride from KC. Kenya runner wins Lincoln Marathon after interesting journey to Lincoln

He showered, then laid in his bed for a few moments.

"Did some meditation," Ekesa said. "By the time I was done, it was time for the race."

The lack of sleep didn't faze him. Nor did he panic.

"I wasn't worried at all," he said when asked if he thought he might not arrive in time to race. "If by chance I was worried, I don't think I'd make it here. But I believed in myself that no matter what happens I must get here, and I got here."

Ekesa, running in his first Lincoln Marathon, got out in front with the top half-marathon runners and then was all by himself for the final 13.1 miles as it started to warm up. The only negative part of the day was the wind, he said.

Peter Falcon (Maple Grove, Minnesota), 31, placed second in 2:29:07, and Omaha's Brett Rosauer, 30, finished in third at 2:29:39.

Ekesa said he was aiming for 2:17:00 (his career-best time is in the 2:26:00 range), which would have earned him some extra prize money, "but having go through all this somehow, I felt my efforts were actually for that time (2:28:00)."

Ekesa was one of three Kenya natives to win Sunday. Dominic Korir won the men's half-marathon and Iveen Chepkemoi won the women's half marathon.