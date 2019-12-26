Three Husker greats named to ESPN's all-time All-America team

Three Husker football greats were named to ESPN's all-time All-America team, which was revealed Thursday.

1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, Dave Rimington and Dean Steinkuhler represented Nebraska on ESPN's list, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of college football.

Rodgers ended his career with NCAA records for all-purpose yards (5,487), punt return touchdowns (seven) and kick return touchdowns (nine). He set more than 40 school records.

Rimington remains the only player to win the Outland Trophy in consecutive seasons (1981 and 1982). He was named Big Eight offensive player of the year in 1981 and was a two-time first-team All-American.

Steinkuhler also was one of the top linemen in Husker history. He helped pave the way for Heisman winner Mike Rozier in 1983 and won the Lombardi and Outland trophies. He was named an All-American in 1983.

