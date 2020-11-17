Rutgers sticking with ex-Husker Vedral at quarterback

Graduate transfer Noah Vedral is keeping his job as Rutgers' starting quarterback despite throwing three second-half interceptions in a loss to Illinois last weekend.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said he is sticking with Vedral, the former Husker, for Saturday night's home game against struggling Michigan (1-3).

Rutgers (1-3) squandered a 10-point second-half lead against then-winless Illinois, and Vedral's final interception set up a game-winning field goal for the Illini.

Schiano spoke with his staff in deciding not to make a change. His options would have been to start either Johnny Langan or Art Sitkowski. Langan, who is more mobile, had replaced Sitkowski after he opted to redshirt last season.

Schiano said the key for Vedral will be managing risk — two of his interceptions came on passes forced into tight spots.

“That’s the challenge, I think, is getting Noah to better see that and understand that, anticipate that,” Schiano said of the Bishop Neumann graduate. “On the same token, he made several plays that were really big-time plays. So, again, we’re managing the opportunity. He has to do just a little better job managing the risk. ”