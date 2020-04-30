Raiders re-sign former Husker wide receiver Pierson-El
Raiders re-sign former Husker wide receiver Pierson-El

  • Updated
XFL Battlehawks Football

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El during an XFL game against the Dallas Renegades on Feb. 9.

 Associated Press file photo

The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed free agent wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El on Thursday.

Pierson-El spent training camp in 2019 with the Raiders before playing in the XFL this season for St. Louis.

He had nine catches for 70 yards and one TD for the Raiders in four preseason games last summer. He also returned 15 punts for 81 yards before getting cut before the season.

Pierson-El played five games in the XFL for the BattleHawks with 23 catches for 209 yards and two TDs.

He played in college at Nebraska and has also played in the Alliance of American Football and the CFL.

