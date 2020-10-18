Purdue's Jeff Brohm tests positive for coronavirus

Less than a week before the start of the conference season, the Big Ten may have one of its members sidelined by coronavirus.

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm had a presumed positive test for COVID-19, the school announced Sunday.

Brohm is at home in isolation and will undergo a PCR test to confirm the results an antigen test.

Purdue's news release did not name an acting head coach, but first-year defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, the former Nebraska DC, has head coaching experience.

Purdue is scheduled to open the Big Ten season against Iowa on Saturday.

Brohm is not the first head coach to test positive for coronavirus. Alabama's Nick Saban tested positive last week, but was back for Saturday's game against Georgia after three negative tests.

Florida coach announced Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and Kansas coach Les Miles didn't coach Saturday after a positive test.

