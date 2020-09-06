Four former Huskers are added to NFL practice squads

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple former Huskers have a chance to extend their NFL hopes.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, defensive back Lamar Jackson, defensive tackle Darrion Daniels and defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun were signed to practice squads Sunday.

Jackson was added the New York Jets' practice squad a day after he missed the 53-man roster cut.

Daniels was released by San Francisco on Saturday, and inked a practice deal with the 49ers a day later.

Morgan appeared in 11 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last year, but was cut over the weekend. The Bengals add Morgan and Akinmoladun to their practice squad.

Akinmoladun was added to the Bengals' active roster at the end of the 2019 season, primarily playing on special teams.

