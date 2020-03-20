Ex-Husker Shields donating 96,000 meals in Kansas City

An NFL Hall of Famer and ex-Husker is stepping in to help with the struggles associated with the COVID-19 breakout.

Will Shields and his wife Senia announced Thursday that they will donate 96,000 meals to two nonprofit organizations in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Will to Succeed Foundation will provide funding for 60,000 meals through Harvesters Community Food Network and 36,000 through Jewish Family Services.

Shields played his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"At times like these it is so important we come together as a team to help keep people fed," Shields said in a release. "We’re asking former Kansas City Chiefs players, local businesses and current and former elected officials to join in efforts helping out fellow citizens during these unprecedented times."

Current Chief players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill announced their plans to donate to Harvesters Community Food Network earlier in the week.

