ESPN ranks Husker hoops assistant among the nation's best young coaches

NU men's hoops assistants, 4.15

Nebraska assistant basketball coach Matt Abdelmassih talks to the media in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih was recognized by ESPN as one of the top young coaches in the country.

ESPN basketball writers Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway compiled a top-40 list, "40 Under 40," and Abdelmassih checks in at No. 22. The list includes head coaches and assistant coaches.

Abdelmassih's greatest impact has come in recruiting. He helped piece together NU's first class — which included sit-out transfers Shamiel Stevenson, Derrick Walker and Dalano Banton — in more than a month last year.

NU bolstered its 2020 recruiting class with transfers Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh) and Kobe King (Wisconsin), and junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. Both are among the top juco recruits in the country and Allen was elevated to four-star status by Rivals on Wednesday.

Abdelmassih was on Fred Hoiberg's staff for five seasons before heading to St. John's. Abdelmassih recruited the majority of the Red Storm's roster, including the 2018-19 starting lineup. That team won 21 games and reached the NCAA Tournament.

 

