Dantonio resigns as Michigan State football coach

Mark Dantonio has resigned as Michigan State's football coach.

Dantonio announced the move with a letter posted to his personal Twitter account.

"I have told our players on many occasions that 'Michigan State is bigger than any one person. Someday there will be someone else here talking to you from this podium.' That day is now," Dantonio wrote in part in his announcement.

Dantonio is the all-time winningest coach in Michigan State history with 114 wins, an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff, three Big Ten championships and a Rose Bowl victory.

Dantonio's announcement came almost exactly three weeks after Michigan State paid him a $4.3 million "longevity bonus" for being the Spartans' head coach through Jan 15.

The announcement also came in the wake of several troubling seasons for Michigan State football, both on and off the field.

Dantonio is currently facing a wrongful termination lawsuit from former Spartans staffer Curtis Blackwell, whose legal team has also accused Dantonio of committing multiple NCAA violations. In addition, three Michigan State football players allegedly sexually assaulted a female at a 2017 party. Those allegations led to the dismissal of the three players.