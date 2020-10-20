Big Ten providing teams with murmur audio tracks for football games

Ohio Stadium can seat nearly 103,000 spectators.

The majority of those seats will be empty when No. 5 Ohio State opens the Big Ten season against Nebraska at 11 a.m. Saturday.

But there will be noise — just not as enough to rattle to road team.

The Big Ten has provided each school with crowd noise "murmur" audio tracks for use during games. The volume will hover no higher than 70 decibels during the run of game play, and it can be increased to a maximum of 90 decibels during celebration moments (touchdowns, turnovers), according to a news release from Ohio State.

Seventy decibels equates to the sound of a washing machine or a passenger car driving at a speed of 65 mph. Ninety decibels equates to a lawn mower or a motorcycle at 25 feet away.

To compare, a stadium at full capacity can generate noise reaching 90 decibels.

The Big Ten announced fans, outside of family members, will not be allowed to attend games this season.

"We've definitely talked about brining our own energy," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters Monday. "We really make sure that we talk about it. I think it matters.