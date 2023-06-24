Justin Johnston gets it. He understands that the perception of integrity is just as important as its reality.

After all, he's lived it.

WarHorse Casino's new sportsbook manager has blazed that trail once before by managing the launch of an Arizona sportsbook located 500 yards from a National Football League stadium.

Putting a sportsbook so near a professional sports venue -- and it was done with the blessing and oversight of the Arizona Department of Gaming -- is becoming more and more common.

Just about every big stadium in every state that has legalized sports betting -- from Wrigley Field in Chicago to FedEx Field in Washington, D.C. -- has a nearby sportsbook.

The WarHorse Casino sportsbook is 8 miles from Memorial Stadium, if anyone is wondering.

And as Nebraska sets sail into what some might perceive to be the murky waters of sports gambling, Johnston understands the parameters -- at least for now -- like no betting on the Huskers when they're playing in Lincoln or the inability for gamblers to place bets through mobile devices, that are currently in place.

He's confident those issues will be sorted out with time and legislation, which many believe is inevitable -- and necessary.

"Mobile gaming is probably where it's really going to take off," said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, which is running the WarHorse Casino. "You can do mobile lottery now and you can do mobile keno so I don't know why we can't do mobile sports betting, but that's something to talk about next year."

For right now, the perception of integrity -- making sure everyone knows the games in play are legitimate -- matters far more than the convenience of easily placing a bet.

Mobile betting apps create their own set of problems, Johnston said -- one that has hit too close to home with the NFL.

Last year, it suspended Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, then with the Atlanta Falcons, for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games -- "an isolated lapse in judgment," he wrote in an apology letter to the league.

In April, three players were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games and two more, including wide receiver Jameson Williams, the Detroit Lions' first-round pick last year, were suspended six games each for placing wagers on non-league games.

"It's kind of like a dirty little secret now that mobile (betting) is so prevalent in other states," Johnston said. "I think operators, including the mobile operators, have to step up and do a better job of knowing (the) customers.

"In some aspects, they've really succeeded in that, and (in) other aspects, there have been some challenges."

Johnston cited the way BetMGM, his former employer, handled Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon, who was fired in early May amid a widespread investigation into suspicious betting activity on his team's game against LSU in late April.

ESPN reported that sportsbook surveillance video at the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati indicated that the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time.

"I look to what BetMGM did in Cincinnati, where they were able to facilitate an investigation," Johnston said, pointing out that proxy betting -- making a bet on behalf of someone else -- is illegal in many states.

Legal sports betting in the United States has created huge revenue streams for many states. Americans have wagered more than $220 billion during the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for states to offer sports betting.

The instances of malfeasance are scant, and sportsbooks go out of their way to make sure the games are legitimate and without scandal, which are considered bad for business.

Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen, which is partnering with Ho-Chunk Inc., said finding the right person to run the sportsbook took a while.

"We were looking for somebody that had some vision and was willing to grow with us," she said. "We're a growing company and we wanted somebody that just could get into the excitement and the anticipation that Nebraskans have.

"Nebraskans really wanted to bet on sports and want a legal avenue to do it."

But once Johnston came on their radar, she knew he was the right man for the job.

"This is his wheelhouse," McNally said.

Johnston, a central Florida native who cut his teeth on college football, moved to Las Vegas in 2015 and began working table games in the casino industry.

In 2020, he went to work for FanDuel, which is considered one of the bigger online gambling and daily fantasy sports sites out there.

Prior to that, he'd always had an interest in sports betting, but it was at FanDuel that he learned the industry.

He would move on to BetMGM and later became the sportsbook manager for its Arizona location, about a quarter mile from the Cardinals' home stadium.

"The biggest challenge it created was there was a traffic situation," he said. "You've got hundreds -- tens of thousands -- of fans navigating the tailgating space and our sportsbook. Our max occupancy was roughly around 500, give or take, so you were trying to keep fans in who wanted to place a bet on Sunday.

"My job was just keeping the assembly line coming in and out."

The WarHorse operation won't be nearly as chaotic, he said. But that doesn't mean there won't be gameday excitement.

"There's nothing more exciting than watching and betting on college football," he said. "The atmosphere is electric. Anybody that's ever been to a game knows that type of excitement."

How are states using tax income from legal sports betting? How are states using tax income from legal sports betting? Illinois Tennessee