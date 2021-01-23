'You got to be a dog out there, you can’t be a little poodle': NU wrestling's sweep leaves Manning wanting more

On paper, it seemed like the No. 3 Nebraska (3-1) wrestling team had a good day in its home triangular.
Tied with No. 14 Northwestern (1-2) at 10 after six weights, the Huskers won the final four matches — three of them coming by bonus points — to win 26-10. Against Maryland (0-5), they completed the match sweep, winning all 10 matches in a 38-0 stomping.
However, coach Mark Manning was adamant about wanting to see more from his team.
“We need to keep climbing a couple more levels, and what I mean by that, just mentally we need to get tougher,” Manning said. “We can score points late, and we did some today, but we need to be more consistent in doing that.”
Manning felt Nebraska left a lot of points out on the mat and that the Huskers need to find a way to capitalize in order to become the team he thinks they can be.
Even with some of the Husker shortcomings, Manning was impressed by redshirt junior Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds.
Labriola, ranked No. 4, won both of his matches in dominating fashion, defeating the Wildcats' Troy Fisher 19-7 and the Terrapins' Phillip Spadafora 14-5.
“I was most impressed, out of our guys, of Mikey Labriola,” said Manning. “Mikey Labriola scored a lot of points and he just physically imposed his will on both of his opponents, and I really like to see that.”
Labriola’s first match against Northwestern was important for the Huskers in their first dual of the day. After splitting the first six matches, which included Northwestern's Yahya Thomas upsetting Brock Hardy 4-1 at 149, the Huskers' version of Murderer’s Row got to work.
No. 19 Peyton Robb at 165 started things off, securing an 8-5 win over David Ferrante. After Labriola’s win made it 19-10, No. 2 Eric Schultz took part in the match of the day, notching a takedown with 21 seconds left to defeat No. 12 Lucas Davison 3-2 at 197 to lock up the dual. Christian Lance at 285 earned a 12-4 major decision over Jacob Heyob to make it 26-10.
Liam Cronin set the tone against Maryland, sticking Noah Spence for a pin 1:19 into the match at 125 for what would be a dominating performance by Nebraska. After Labriola’s second bonus-point win of the day, Lance added a pin in the third period to cap the triangular.
As the Huskers look forward to their last home dual of the season against Wisconsin next Sunday, Manning wants to see more development of Nebraska’s mentality.
“We’re not there yet, and that’s mentality,” Manning. said “You got to be a dog out there, you can’t be a little poodle.”
“You’ve got to bring it.”
Briefly
* Lincoln East alum Maxx Mayfield went 1-1 for Northwestern, besting Norfolk native Caleb Licking 6-4 in overtime at 157.
* Nebraska has won 13 of its past 15 home duals dating back to 2018, the only losses coming to No. 2 Penn State 20-18 last season and Wisconsin 22-21 in 2018.
* Senior Taylor Venz defeated Maryland’s Kyle Cochran 4-2 at 184, marking the senior’s 75th career win at Nebraska, the most among active Huskers.
* Northwestern beat Maryland 21-12 in the first dual of the day.