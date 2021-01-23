'You got to be a dog out there, you can’t be a little poodle': NU wrestling's sweep leaves Manning wanting more

On paper, it seemed like the No. 3 Nebraska (3-1) wrestling team had a good day in its home triangular.

Tied with No. 14 Northwestern (1-2) at 10 after six weights, the Huskers won the final four matches — three of them coming by bonus points — to win 26-10. Against Maryland (0-5), they completed the match sweep, winning all 10 matches in a 38-0 stomping.

However, coach Mark Manning was adamant about wanting to see more from his team.

“We need to keep climbing a couple more levels, and what I mean by that, just mentally we need to get tougher,” Manning said. “We can score points late, and we did some today, but we need to be more consistent in doing that.”

Manning felt Nebraska left a lot of points out on the mat and that the Huskers need to find a way to capitalize in order to become the team he thinks they can be.

Even with some of the Husker shortcomings, Manning was impressed by redshirt junior Mikey Labriola at 174 pounds.

Labriola, ranked No. 4, won both of his matches in dominating fashion, defeating the Wildcats' Troy Fisher 19-7 and the Terrapins' Phillip Spadafora 14-5.