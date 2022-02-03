Wrestling was a way for Dominick Serrano to expend energy. Now he's putting a charge into the Husker wrestling lineup

It's fair to say Dominick Serrano got into wrestling because he had way too much energy.

Serrano’s parents, Jose and Angelica, thought it was a good idea to get Dominick involved in the sport, an avenue for him to expend all of his energy. He was actually caught off guard, thinking his new sport was WWE-style.

But as the Windsor, Colorado, native and Husker 133-pounder got accustomed to wrestling, his passion grew.

“I’m the first wrestler in my whole entire family on both sides, so it’s not like I have a lot of pressure with it growing up," Serrano said. "I could have stopped anytime I wanted to, but over time I just kept finding a different love for the sport each year."

Wrestling wasn’t his only sport in his early years. Serrano balanced it with baseball, which his dad played in college. With baseball, Serrano missed the summers to train for wrestling, but once he decided to take baseball off for a year, his wrestling exploded, prompting the decision to focus on one sport.

Training with other skilled wrestlers in middle school, such as current Minnesota wrestler Vance Vombaur and his brother Will, who’s at Air Force, separated Serrano from the pack once he arrived at Windsor High School.

From there, he dominated, compiling a 168-0 career record with 122 pins with four straight state championships — the second-ever Colorado wrestler to accomplish that feat.

As a result, Serrano became one of the hottest prospects in the country as the No. 2-ranked 133-pound wrestler in the 2019 class. Despite almost being able to choose wherever he wanted to go, Nebraska was always in his mind.

“I really didn’t give a lot of other universities chances, because I just knew I was going to come here (Nebraska)," Serrano said. "I remember my freshman year, I lost in the national finals and that was just a hard one for me. But after that match, one person came up to me and that person was Coach (Mark) Manning.”

After committing to the Huskers before his junior season, Serrano arrived on campus with a lot of confidence. He was soon humbled going up against seasoned wrestlers such as Alex Thomsen and Ridge Lovett, who is No. 8 at 149 pounds.

Then, after grinding through the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, Serrano came in with a new work ethic that granted him an opportunity to debut against No. 7 Wisconsin on Jan. 21. It was quite a start, upsetting No. 25 Kyle Burwock 10-8 in sudden victory to clinch the dual win for Nebraska. He dropped a 5-4 match against Northwestern’s Chris Cannon, a former All-American.

“He showed his moxie,” said Manning on Serrano’s first two matches. “He showed he’s a competitor. We need someone that’s going to wrestle and we want guys who are going to wrestle for the full seven minutes. Dom showed that and had some good results.”

That tough stretch continues for the freshman, who’s slated to take on No. 8 Dylan Ragusin of Michigan on Friday and No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State on Sunday.

"I’m going out there to win," Serrano said. "I don’t want anything less than that … I’ve been in practice trying to extend myself and push myself to really get tired and take as many shots as I can. Just lose that fear of being tired and be comfortable being uncomfortable. I’m going out there to win, and I don’t see that failing me."

The No. 8 Huskers host No. 3 Michigan at 8 p.m. Friday and travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, to take on No. 1 Penn State at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both duals will be televised on BTN.

Briefly

* Manning said sixth-year senior Liam Cronin will be out for the rest of the year. Jeremiah Reno will continue to wrestle in his place at 125 pounds.

* Nebraska will look to gain its first top-five win since a 19-14, walk-off victory against No. 3 Ohio State in February 2020.

* The Huskers hope to snap their six-dual losing streak against Penn State. Nebraska’s last win against the Nittany Lions was a 20-16 victory in the second round of the NWCA National Duals in 2009.

