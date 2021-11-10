Wrestling in front of fans again gets an 'Amen' from Coach Manning, and offers a new chance for his team

Red didn’t feel like he took advantage of last season because he believed there would be no season.

“I did not expect last season to happen whatsoever,” he said. “We were three or four days into January and everybody else had gotten their schedule and everything and I’m just thinking, ‘God, it’s not about to happen.' Then, two days later I’m 10 pounds overweight and they’re like, ‘Yup, we wrestle Minnesota in three days.’”

Red still finished sixth at 141 pounds at the NCAA Championships later that March, but the Huskers were far from what they wanted to accomplish in St. Louis. Nebraska finished 12th with many highly ranked Huskers losing in the early rounds.

But for Red and the other seniors, there was the decision of whether or not to come back. As it turned out, there really wasn’t a decision.

“It was more I expected everybody to come back,” sophomore Ridge Lovett said. “I didn’t expect anybody to leave just because if I was in that situation, I would have come back. And because everyone on this team wants to win a national title. That’s the goal.”

That national championship goal begins Thursday as the Huskers take on a rebuilding Chadron State team and a Loper squad that brings its own pedigree.