With a tight win at Final X, Husker legend Burroughs will seek Team USA record at World meet

Nebraska wrestling legend Jordan Burroughs earned a spot on Team USA's roster for the 2022 World Championships on Wednesday in New York City.

It didn't come easy. Burroughs and his opponent Chance Marsteller went into the third match of the 79-kilogram (174-pound) best-of-three format at Final X New York.

In the decisive match, Burroughs earned a commanding 5-0 victory. The 2022 World Championships begin Sept. 10 in Belgrade, Serbia, and if Burroughs earns a medal, he will become Team USA's all-time freestyle leader in medals earned at World and Olympic events.

After Marsteller forced the third match with a 2-2 criteria victory, New Jersey native Burroughs went to his bread and butter — the double-leg takedown.

Wednesday was the closest Burroughs has been to his home in a big tournament since the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia in 2011.

