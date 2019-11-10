Six Nebraska wrestlers placed first at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday in Troy, New York.
Isaiah White picked up one of NU's biggest wins of the day. White, ranked fifth at 165 pounds, defeated sixth-ranked Joshua Shields of Arizona State 7-1 to win the 165A pool.
NU's Eric Schultz (197 pounds) defeated Rutgers' Jordan Pagano 5-1 to win the 197A division, and teammate Collin Purinton (149) edged Lehigh's Jimmy Hoffman 4-3 in the 149A championship match.
In the 157B pool, NU's Peyton Robb recorded two major decisions before pinning teammate Johnny Blankenship in the championship match. Christian Lance defeated Husker teammate David Jensen by takedown in overtime to win the 285B pool.
Taylor Venz, ranked No. 4 at 184 pounds, Chad Red, ranked No. 6 at 141, Mikey Labriola (174) and Caleb Licking (149) each took runner-up honors in their respective pools.
Sunday's individual tournament included wrestlers from No. 8 Arizona State, No. 10 Lehigh, No. 20 Oklahoma, No. 25 Old Dominion and Indiana. The Huskers sent 15 wrestlers.
The Huskers will next compete in the Daktronics Open on Nov. 17 in Brookings, South Dakota.