White leads way as Huskers reclaim Cliff Keen championship

Isaiah White won his second consecutive individual title, and No. 2 Nebraska won its third Cliff Keen Invitational team title Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nine different Huskers placed as Nebraska scored 118 points. It's the first team title for Nebraska since 2008. The Huskers also captured the team title in 2003. In both seasons, Nebraska went on to a top-five finish in the NCAA Championships.

White, ranked fourth at 165 pounds, took a sudden victory takedown in a rematch with Arizona State's No. 5 Joshua Shields from November's Journeymen Collegiate Classic to win his second consecutive Keen individual title.

Ridge Lovett (133 pounds) and No. 5 Mikey Labriola (174) both added fifth-place finishes. Lovett took a 7-1 decision over Iowa State's Todd Small, and Labriola added a sudden-victory takedown in 5 seconds to secure third place.

The Huskers' No. 6 Chad Red (141), No. 6 Taylor Venz (184) and No. 10 Eric Schultz (197) added fifth-place finishes. No. 13 Christian Lance (heavyweight) also wrestled in the fifth-place match, but lost 3-1.

Nebraska's Peyton Robb added a seventh-place finish at 157 pounds, and No. 13 Collin Purinton (149) finished eighth.

