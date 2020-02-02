White battles through injury to deliver No. 6 Nebraska a marquee win against No. 3 Ohio State

It was a battle of attrition for Isaiah White on Sunday.

The 165-pound senior came into his match as the last hope for No. 6 Nebraska, which was looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State in front of the home crowd at the Devaney Sports Center.

With the dual tied at 14-14, White, ranked No. 4, took on the Buckeyes' No. 13 Ethan Smith to decide which team would go home a winner. After an early takedown to go up 2-0, White and Smith both trailed out of bounds where White’s ankle stuck to the mat and rolled. White immediately went to the ground in obvious pain, quieting the Husker faithful.

It gave off a similar feel of disappointment and shock that happened two weeks prior versus Penn State where Nebraska dropped the last match to lose the dual 20-18. But when Nebraska coach Mark Manning came out to speak to his senior, his message was pretty simple.

“He (Manning) said, 'It’s not broke, you’ll be able to walk again. Go out there and finish the match,'" White said.