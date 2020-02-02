White battles through injury to deliver No. 6 Nebraska a marquee win against No. 3 Ohio State

It was a battle of attrition for Isaiah White on Sunday.
The 165-pound senior came into his match as the last hope for No. 6 Nebraska, which was looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State in front of the home crowd at the Devaney Sports Center.
With the dual tied at 14-14, White, ranked No. 4, took on the Buckeyes' No. 13 Ethan Smith to decide which team would go home a winner. After an early takedown to go up 2-0, White and Smith both trailed out of bounds where White’s ankle stuck to the mat and rolled. White immediately went to the ground in obvious pain, quieting the Husker faithful.
It gave off a similar feel of disappointment and shock that happened two weeks prior versus Penn State where Nebraska dropped the last match to lose the dual 20-18. But when Nebraska coach Mark Manning came out to speak to his senior, his message was pretty simple.
“He (Manning) said, 'It’s not broke, you’ll be able to walk again. Go out there and finish the match,'" White said.
White continued but not before Smith took a 4-2 lead going into the third period after two escapes and a late reversal. With White locking up the riding-time bonus point and earning an escape, the match was tied at 4-4. However, in the closing seconds, White secured a cradle and pinned Smith with two seconds left to give Nebraska the 20-14 win. A point would later be deducted for bench interference to make it a 19-14 final.
“I just see the growth in Isaiah, and he’s really grown as a wrestler and person, which is what college athletics is all about,” Manning said. “We know he (White) can be a national champ, and he’s in one of the toughest weight classes and he’s right there with all the top guys.”
Starting at 174 pounds, things started out well for Nebraska as it won one of the many tossup matches. No. 6 Mikey Labriola took on Ohio State’s No. 7 Kaleb Romero, which turned out to be the lowest-scoring match of the day. Tied 1-1 and with the final seconds dwindling down, Labriola scored a takedown with two seconds remaining to win the match 2-1. After slamming down his headset in celebration, a point was deducted for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Buckeyes answered back, however, as Rocky Jordan upset No. 9 Taylor Venz 3-2, and No. 1 Kollin Moore defeated No. 10 Eric Schultz for the fifth time in his career, 6-2, to give Ohio State a 6-2 lead.
David Jensen, making his second straight dual start, got Nebraska back on the board with an 8-3 win while 125-pounder Alex Thomsen beat Malik Heinselman, 3-2, to win his third straight match. Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett (133) secured a last-second reversal to win his match, 6-5, and swing the momentum in the Huskers’ favor.
Trailing 11-6 in the dual, the Buckeyes sent out their big guns with 141-pound No. 1 Luke Pletcher and 149-pound No. 2 Sammy Sasso. Both picked up major decisions, with Pletcher beating Chad Red, 10-1, and Sasso defeating Colin Purinton, 13-4.
After the Buckeyes retook the lead 14-11, Nebraska sent out redshirt freshman Peyton Robb (157) in hopes of keeping the Huskers alive. Robb did just that, scoring a six-point first period en route to an 8-3 win over Quinn Kenner to set up the final showdown for White.
“Absolutely I’m happy for our guy and just the effort, energy, and really most of all their mentality and attitude they put into the victory,” Manning said.
“We got four duals left here in the Big Ten, and in the Big Ten you can’t take anything for granted. We got to go to Purdue and they’re a tough, scrappy team, and then go to Indiana.”