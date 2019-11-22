Nebraska rolled to an aggressive 28-7 victory Friday as the No. 3 Huskers defeated Wyoming in a home-opening wrestling dual at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers scored first in all 10 matches.
Following back-to-back losses at 125 and 133 pounds to give the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead, Nebraska rolled to eight consecutive victories, including a pair in the final seconds of regulation at the 184- and 197-pound weight classes.
No. 3 Taylor Venz (184) tied his matchup with No. 23 Tate Samuelson 8-8 in the final seconds with a reversal and got a three-point near-fall at the end of the match to move to 4-1 with an 11-8 decision, giving Nebraska a 22-7 lead.
“Towards the end when I was losing I just thought, 'All right, let's go make it happen,' and I really didn't let the emotions get to my body or anything,” Venz said. “I just started moving and eventually I think I got a reversal and I knew I would need riding time to go up. So I just got on top and rode him out.”
No. 10 Eric Schultz had a similar outcome at 197 pounds in the next match, finishing with a 7-6 decision after pulling out an escape and a takedown in the dying seconds in the third period at the edge of the circle.
“That's how winning big matches at the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament are going to be,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “Scoring late, and when the pressure is on, being able to score.
“It's not how we wanted 184 and 197 (weight classes) to play out tonight, but there were so many good things there that we can work for and improve on. Neither one of them wrestled sharp, but they got it done. That shows a lot, because a couple years ago I don't know if they would have won those matches.”
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.