Two-time Texas state champion picks Husker wrestling program

A high school standout from Texas officially joined Mark Manning's wrestling program Thursday.

Elise Brown Ton, a two-time Texas state champion, revealed his intentions to wrestle for Nebraska on Twitter in June, and the team formalized the addition in a press release.

Brown Ton won a title at 160 pounds as a senior, and at 152 as a junior.

“We’re super excited to get a great young man like Elise,” Manning said. “Elise had some other options, but he expressed interest in the culture and enthusiasm we have going on here in our program. He feels he will add to that culture and I’m confident he will do just that.”

He's also found success outside of the high school circuit. Brown Ton earned the 170-pound crown in the Reno Tournament of Champions last year, and has won three consecutive Texas-USA Wrestling State Championship titles.

Briefly

Former Arkansas golfer Jeremy Sisson on Tuesday signed a national letter of intent to join the Huskers.

"I felt like this was the best fit for my future in education and golf, and I really connected well with Coach Hankins," Sisson said.