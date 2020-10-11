 Skip to main content
Two Huskers finish in top 7 at Senior Nationals
Two current Husker wrestlers finished in the top seven in men's freestyle at the Senior Nationals on Sunday in Coralville, Iowa.

Eric Schultz wrestled back in the 97-kg consolation bracket to finish fifth, seven places higher than his seed for the event, and Christian Lance placed seventh at 125 kg. Lance defeated the No. 4 seed in his seventh-place match.

A former Husker, three-time all-American TJ Dudley, finished fourth at 97 kg.

In Friday's Greco-Roman division, Husker Alec Thomsen won the 65 kg title, Peyton Robb  was fourth at 77 kg and Austin Emerson eighth at 130 kg.

