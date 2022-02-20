Triumph over Iowa will have to wait as No. 2 Hawkeyes shut door on Husker wrestlers in final match

It all felt familiar.

In 2020, the Nebraska wrestling team went all out for a dual against No. 2 Penn State.

The Huskers wrestled like it was their Super Bowl, elevating the mat, packing the Devaney Center and competing in a prime time spot on BTN.

The dual fit the bill as Nebraska got a huge pin to set up a heavyweight showdown in the last match to decide the winner. It didn’t go the Huskers' way as Seth Nevills beat Christian Lance 4-0 to win the dual for Penn State.

Flash forward to Sunday night between the No. 10 Huskers and No. 2 Iowa and it was almost a carbon copy.

After three straight match wins, including a monumental pin for No. 20 Taylor Venz, the dual went into heavyweight with Iowa leading 17-15 — the Huskers only needing a win to beat the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2005.

But just like Penn State in 2020, Nebraska’s opponent prevailed as No. 4 Tony Cassioppi rode out No. 12 Lance for the entire third period to win 3-1 and give Iowa a 20-15 dual win.

“I told him (Lance) good job,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “He knows it. I don’t need to tell him anything that he didn’t know. That kid (Cassioppi) was going to ride him hard and I know Christian just got to embrace being better.”

If there was a theme for the Huskers on Sunday it was resiliency. The first half of the dual was all Hawkeyes as No. 12 Drake Ayala opened the evening with a 13-6 win over Jeremiah Reno, followed by a 23-7 technical fall by No. 3 Austin DeSanto over Alex Thomsen.

No. 2 Jaydin Eierman won a close battle over No. 10 Chad Red 6-3 before No. 7 Ridge Lovett gave Nebraska its first points with a 3-1 victory over Vince Turk.

No. 12 Kaleb Young caught No. 10 Peyton Robb as he tried to roll out for an escape resulting in two near-fall points to give the Hawkeye a 6-3 win.

After No. 5 Alex Marinelli beat No. 30 Wilson 8-2, things looked bleak as the Huskers trailed 17-3.

But that’s when Nebraska’s veterans took control.

No. 6 Mikey Labriola completed a signature win over No. 2 Michael Kemerer 5-4, notching a takedown with 38 seconds left. Then, Venz sent the Husker faithful into a frenzy with a third-period pin of Abe Assad at 184.

“That’s what we needed,” Manning said. “Taylor didn’t have a good match last week, think about that. A guy that he’s really never lost and dominated him. He lost to him and that shows just what we preach in our program. Be persistent.”

No. 3 Eric Schlutz followed with a close 3-2 win over No. 4 Jacob Warner before Cassioppi shut the door for an Iowa win.

“This is a snapshot of the Big Ten wrestling tournament,” Manning said. “In a nutshell, it’s take no prisoners, it’s going to be a fight. It’s whoever team’s best is going to win it. We like where our guys are, we’re pretty healthy and we just keep fine turning.”

Nebraska will have two weeks off as it prepares to host the Big Ten Championships for the first time at Pinnacle Bank Arena from March 5-6.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.