Top-ranked Iowa wrestling team opens its season with high-flying start against Huskers

The Iowa wrestling team stormed to an 11-0 lead two matches in, and the No. 1 Hawkeyes opened their season with a 31-6 win over No. 6 Nebraska on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.

Top-ranked Spencer Lee got Iowa started with a pin of No. 17 Liam Cronin in 1 minute, 21 seconds at 125 pounds.

Lee, a senior, improved to 64-5 for his career and is 23-0 in Big Ten duals.

Iowa's fifth-ranked Austin DeSanto followed by beating Edwin Thomsen by technical fall, 21-6, at 133.

A key bout went Iowa's way as well at 141, where Nebraska's No. 7 Chad Red fell short against Iowa's top-ranked Jaydin Eierman, Red losing 8-4 at 141. Eierman, a transfer from Missouri, sat out last season as an Olympic redshirt.

Red scored a double-leg takedown to go up 2-0 early in the first period. In the second period, Eierman scored five points in addition to a first-period escape..

Iowa, last year's Big Ten champion and the favorite to win the NCAA Championship before the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kept on winning.