Top-ranked Iowa wrestling team opens its season with high-flying start against Huskers

The Iowa wrestling team stormed to an 11-0 lead two matches in, and the No. 1 Hawkeyes opened their season with a 31-6 win over No. 6 Nebraska on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Top-ranked Spencer Lee got Iowa started with a pin of No. 17 Liam Cronin in 1 minute, 21 seconds at 125 pounds.
Lee, a senior, improved to 64-5 for his career and is 23-0 in Big Ten duals.
Iowa's fifth-ranked Austin DeSanto followed by beating Edwin Thomsen by technical fall, 21-6, at 133.
A key bout went Iowa's way as well at 141, where Nebraska's No. 7 Chad Red fell short against Iowa's top-ranked Jaydin Eierman, Red losing 8-4 at 141. Eierman, a transfer from Missouri, sat out last season as an Olympic redshirt.
Red scored a double-leg takedown to go up 2-0 early in the first period. In the second period, Eierman scored five points in addition to a first-period escape..
Iowa, last year's Big Ten champion and the favorite to win the NCAA Championship before the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kept on winning.
Max Murin defeated Nebraska's Brock Hardy 6-2 at 149, Kaleb Young scored a 17-5 major decision over the Husker senior Caleb Licking at 157, and the Hawkeyes' No. 2 Alex Marinelli won by decision against No. 18 Peyton Robb.
Nebraska, trailing 24-0, broke through at 174 pounds, where No. 4 Mikey Labriola won 7-4 against Patrick Kennedy, wrestling in his first collegiate match. Labriola scored three takedowns and an escape for his second win against Iowa for his career.
The Huskers (1-1) added another win in a top-five matchup at 197, where No. 2 Eric Schultz defeated Iowa's No. 4 Jacob Warner 3-2. Schultz also beat Warner last year.
The dual was Iowa's 14th consecutive win overall, 17th in a row at home and 19th straight triumph in Big Ten duals.
The Huskers' next action is at home Jan. 23 against Northwestern and Maryland. The meet kicks off two consecutive weekends of home wrestling competition for Nebraska.