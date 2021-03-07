Three runner-up finishes help Huskers take third at Big Ten wrestling championships

The No. 3 Nebraska wrestling team wrapped up a third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships on Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Huskers had three runner-up finishers — Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds, Taylor Venz at 184 and Eric Schultz at 197 — and five others clinched automatic bids for the NCAA Championships.

Lovett, the seventh-seeded wrestler in the 149-pound bracket, went toe-to-toe with top-seeded Sammy Sasso of Ohio State. Lovett trailed by only one point heading into the second period before Sasso extended his lead with a reversal en route to a 5-2 victory.

Penn State's Aaron Brooks, who is ranked No. 1 nationally at 184, defeated Venz 10-5. Venz's second-place medal marked his best finish at Big Tens.

Michigan's Myles Amine, ranked No. 2, defeated Schultz 7-3 in the 197-pound final. Schultz was unable to land any shots against Amine and he finished second for the second straight year.

Nebraska's Mikey Labriola finished third at 174, and Chad Red (141) and Peyton Robb (165) each finished in fourth place.

Christian Lance was fifth at heavyweight and Caleb Licking was seventh at 157.