Three missing starters, two backbreaking losses turn tide in Huskers' loss to open Big Ten wrestling slate

For Purdue's Gerrit Nijenhuis, 25 seconds felt extra long on Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

That’s how long he needed to ride out Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola and claim victory over the No. 3 174-pounder in the country. Nijenhuis’ 6-4 win was the match that turned the tide in what became an 18-15 Boilermaker win over the No. 9 Huskers.

It's just Purdue's second win over Nebraska, and the first since 1985.

“Don’t look at the number, you know,” said Nijenhuis on his preparation. “I was going to go out and wrestle and wasn’t going to let him (Labriola) dictate, and just wrestle my match and force them into my positions.”

The win sucked the air out of the arena for Nebraska, but it was Max Lyon at 184 who delivered the backbreaker.

Lyon was quite familiar with Nebraska’s Taylor Venz going into Friday night. The Dyersville, Iowa, native was 0-3 against the Husker.

But the sixth-year senior dominated from the start, keeping the explosive Venz in check en route to a 7-2 win that all but sealed the dual victory.