Three missing starters, two backbreaking losses turn tide in Huskers' loss to open Big Ten wrestling slate

For Purdue's Gerrit Nijenhuis, 25 seconds felt extra long on Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.
That’s how long he needed to ride out Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola and claim victory over the No. 3 174-pounder in the country. Nijenhuis’ 6-4 win was the match that turned the tide in what became an 18-15 Boilermaker win over the No. 9 Huskers.
It's just Purdue's second win over Nebraska, and the first since 1985.
“Don’t look at the number, you know,” said Nijenhuis on his preparation. “I was going to go out and wrestle and wasn’t going to let him (Labriola) dictate, and just wrestle my match and force them into my positions.”
The win sucked the air out of the arena for Nebraska, but it was Max Lyon at 184 who delivered the backbreaker.
Lyon was quite familiar with Nebraska’s Taylor Venz going into Friday night. The Dyersville, Iowa, native was 0-3 against the Husker.
But the sixth-year senior dominated from the start, keeping the explosive Venz in check en route to a 7-2 win that all but sealed the dual victory.
“He knows that he can make it go his way if he wins some of those key positions,” said Purdue coach Tony Ersland on Lyon’s performance. “And again, you saw tonight he won some of those key positions and was able to drag Venz into his match (Lyon's) rather than reacting to what he was doing.”
The Boilermakers also set the tone early — Purdue won the opening three matches of the dual with a 17-0 technical fall by No. 5 Devin Schroder at 125, a 3-1 decision by Matt Ramos at 133 and a 12-2 major decision from No. 25 Parker Filious at 141.
“We battled hard and that’s key, especially in the Big Ten, making sure you compete and compete hard,” said Ersland. “We can fix mistakes. You can always change things.”
On the other side, it was a disappointing night for Nebraska, especially to open up conference competition. The Huskers were without three starters with Liam Cronin (125), Chad Red Jr. (141) and Peyton Robb (157) all absent from the mat.
There were still some bright spots. Ridge Lovett got a 10-3 decision at 149, Jevon Parrish won 5-3 in sudden victory at 157 and Bubba Wilson sneaked out a 3-1 win at 165.
But head coach Mark Manning saw too many mistakes.
“What we lacked was just some of the things they (Nebraska) did at practice came out during the match,” said Manning. “So, just buy-in and focus is not good. Not good.”
Manning mentioned that none of the three absent starters will be missing long term and could be back as soon as next Friday when the Huskers take on No. 13 Minnesota.
“There’s nights like this,” said Manning. “Don’t like it, but hey, this team has a decision to make. They can either step forward and jump all in or keep trying to dip their toe in the water. So, we’ll see. That’s the joy of coaching.”
Briefly
* Friday’s loss marks the first home defeat for the Huskers since the 20-18 loss to Penn State on Jan. 24, 2020.
* The 2019-2020 season was also the last time Nebraska dropped its Big Ten opener, losing 25-18 to Wisconsin in Madison on Jan. 12, 2020.
* Purdue defeated its first top-10 opponent since 2004.