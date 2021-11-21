Three Husker wrestlers win Daktronics Open titles

Three Nebraska wrestlers won titles Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.

Mikey Labriola (174 pounds), Silas Allred (197) and Christian Lance (285) each placed first in their respective weight classes. Jevon Parrish (149) and Peyton Robb (157) each finished second.

Labriola won two of his four matches via pinfall, and used a third-period takedown to beat Iowa State's Joel Shapiro 3-2 in the 174 final.

Allred, who competed unattached, pinned South Dakota State's Nick Casperson at the 2:40 mark to cap his impressive day, while Lance dominated the heavyweight division, nabbing two major decisions and a 9-5 win in the championship match against Iowa State's Sam Schuyler.

NU's Taylor Venz was third at 184.

Nebraska will take a couple weeks off before competing in the Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 3-4 in Las Vegas.

