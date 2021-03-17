The sting of last season fading, the Huskers are well-represented at the NCAAs — and they look to make some noise

Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning remembers the day clearly.
It was March 11, 2020. The day the NCAA Division I wrestling championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It cut short a historic year for the Huskers, who had qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAAs. They were also coming off a program-best second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.
"I remember, specifically, doing a number of interviews as far as being up in the wrestling room and then have to convey that news and convey it to the team and see their disappointment,” Manning said. "Each day was probably harder after that than the initial announcement because they realize it is really over."
But that was last year. Now, Nebraska is set to compete at the NCAA Championships this weekend in St. Louis. It’s been a more tiring year than usual for the Huskers, who have had to go through the grind of daily COVID-19 testing and embark on the unforgiving competition found in the Big Ten Conference.
However, they also feel a sense of accomplishment in surviving the season without any COVID-19 scares compared with most of the Big Ten. Other top programs, including Iowa and Penn State, have had to stop activities.
"We haven’t missed a dual," Manning said. "A lot of teams in the Big Ten have, and I think it shows a lot about our team and their resiliency and perseverance."
The Huskers will be in good position to make some noise in St. Louis, qualifying nine of their 10 wrestlers. Eric Schultz at 197 pounds leads the pack with a No. 2 seed after losing to Michigan’s Myles Anime in the Big Ten championship match.
Mikey Labriola (174 pounds) is seeded fourth, Ridge Lovett (149) is fifth, and Taylor Venz (184) and Chad Red (141) are both eighth. Liam Cronin (125), Peyton Robb (165) and Christian Lance (285) are all seeded within the top 15. Caleb Licking (157) is 28th.
Nebraska will aim to finish in the top 10 for the sixth straight season and 24th time in school history. The Huskers haven’t reached the top five in more than 10 years; Nebraska accomplished that feat in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009.
However, that won’t be on the minds of Nebraska wrestlers when they take the mat in Thursday's opening-round action. With many NCAA meets under his belt, Manning always tries to emphasize one message to his team.
"Not make the moment bigger than it is," he said. "These guys understand wrestling and pressure moments, and I think the more times you put them in pressure moments, and they can perform well, they’re going to shine.
"It’s going to be a great opportunity."
The opening round starts at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be televised on ESPNU. Saturday's 6 p.m. championship matches can be seen on ESPN.
Briefly
* The Huskers haven’t had a national champion since 2011, when Jordan Burroughs won his second career title at 165 pounds.
* Since 2011, Nebraska has had only two national finalists: TJ Dudley in 2016 and Tyler Berger in 2019. Both finished second.