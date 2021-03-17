The sting of last season fading, the Huskers are well-represented at the NCAAs — and they look to make some noise

Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning remembers the day clearly.

It was March 11, 2020. The day the NCAA Division I wrestling championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It cut short a historic year for the Huskers, who had qualified all 10 wrestlers for the NCAAs. They were also coming off a program-best second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

"I remember, specifically, doing a number of interviews as far as being up in the wrestling room and then have to convey that news and convey it to the team and see their disappointment,” Manning said. "Each day was probably harder after that than the initial announcement because they realize it is really over."

But that was last year. Now, Nebraska is set to compete at the NCAA Championships this weekend in St. Louis. It’s been a more tiring year than usual for the Huskers, who have had to go through the grind of daily COVID-19 testing and embark on the unforgiving competition found in the Big Ten Conference.

However, they also feel a sense of accomplishment in surviving the season without any COVID-19 scares compared with most of the Big Ten. Other top programs, including Iowa and Penn State, have had to stop activities.