Sports are in full swing, but don't forget the challenge teams like NU wrestling are still facing

Make no mistake, despite the abundance of sporting events going on around the country, it’s still a relentless and unforgiving task to go through a sports season in the midst of a pandemic.

And in a high-contact sport such as wrestling, that challenge is even more daunting. The state of Nebraska has been lucky in that regard, as the Nebraska high school wrestling season came to a conclusion Saturday in Omaha.

That trend is the same for the Nebraska wrestling team, which has had no internal problems with COVID-19 during the season and is on the brink of finishing a 1½-month regular season Sunday.

“It means a lot because it means we have a committed team from our strength coach, trainer, our staff and every member of our team,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning.

Even though there was an outbreak in November, no more complications have occurred, showing just how strong of a commitment Manning’s team has.

“We make sure to take care of business once we leave the Devaney Center each day," he said, "and it’s tough to have younger people, 18- to 23-year-olds, really buy into that, but we are really grateful for their commitment.”

Even in such a unique year, Manning points to his team's maturity.