Sports are in full swing, but don't forget the challenge teams like NU wrestling are still facing

Make no mistake, despite the abundance of sporting events going on around the country, it’s still a relentless and unforgiving task to go through a sports season in the midst of a pandemic.
And in a high-contact sport such as wrestling, that challenge is even more daunting. The state of Nebraska has been lucky in that regard, as the Nebraska high school wrestling season came to a conclusion Saturday in Omaha.
That trend is the same for the Nebraska wrestling team, which has had no internal problems with COVID-19 during the season and is on the brink of finishing a 1½-month regular season Sunday.
“It means a lot because it means we have a committed team from our strength coach, trainer, our staff and every member of our team,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning.
Even though there was an outbreak in November, no more complications have occurred, showing just how strong of a commitment Manning’s team has.
“We make sure to take care of business once we leave the Devaney Center each day," he said, "and it’s tough to have younger people, 18- to 23-year-olds, really buy into that, but we are really grateful for their commitment.”
Even in such a unique year, Manning points to his team's maturity.
“I’m really impressed by my team and how they adjust,” Manning said. “We test at 8 a.m. in the morning; that means they’re getting up early through rain and snow lately … just the energy has really impressed me by the maturity of our team.”
Like almost any other week in the Big Ten, Sunday’s dual will be another challenge for the No. 8 Huskers who travel to Champaign, Illinois, to take on No. 11 Illinois. After dispatching Indiana (47-0) and Michigan State (27-10) on Feb. 6, Manning and Nebraska have taken advantage of the bye week to give wrestlers such as Alex Thomsen and Caleb Licking time to heal lingering injuries.
In addition, it gives the Huskers some extra preparation to solidify techniques for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Championships.
“We worked a lot on top and bottom positioning,” Manning said. “We worked a lot on the mat, so we’ve spent some time there and I think we’ve made some gains.”
Manning also felt Sunday gives Nebraska a great opportunity to see some of the ranked Big Ten wrestlers that the Huskers haven’t competed against yet who will appear in the postseason. Some of those opponents include No. 11 Lucas Byrd (133 pounds), No. 14 Dylan Duncan (141), No. 10 Michael Carr (149), No. 8 Danny Braunagel (165), No. 14 Zach Braunagel (184) and No. 10 Luke Luffman at heavyweight.
“It’s going to be great,” Manning said. “We got to be on our toes and ready to go. I’m really looking forward to this matchup and it’s good, it’s going to help us.”
The Huskers' dual against the Illini begins at 1 p.m. Sunday and will be shown live on ESPNU.
Briefly
* With Eric Schultz’s two wins on Feb. 6, he has set a career-high with 11 straight regular-season victories. Schultz (7-0) and teammate Mikey Labriola (7-0) both have a chance to finish the regular season undefeated.
* Since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers are 5-1 against Illinois, with the only defeat coming Jan. 5, 2018, when Nebraska lost by criteria 18-17 in Champaign.
* With a win, the Huskers would move to 7-1 and complete their best regular season since the 2014-15 campaign, when they finished 14-1.