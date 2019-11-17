Six Nebraska wrestlers finished third or better in their respective weight classes Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.
Unattached and redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133 pounds) and Kevon Davenport (149) highlighted the 19 Husker wrestlers competing with individual championships.
Alex Thompson (125) finished second with a 2-1 record, and Caleb Licking (149) finished third after going 4-1. Bubba Wilson (157) finished second (3-1), and Austin Emerson added another third-place finish in the heavyweight division.