Six Huskers advance past first round at NCAA wrestling championships

Six of Nebraska's nine qualifiers earned first-round victories at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday in St. Louis.

Liam Cronin (125 pounds), Chad Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (165), Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Venz (184) will compete in second-round matches Thursday evening.

Caleb Licking, Christian Lance and Eric Schultz will have to work through the consolation brackets. Schultz, who was seeded No. 2 at 197 pounds, was upset by North Dakota State's Owen Pentz, seeded 31st, via pinfall.

Venz, seeded eighth at 184, dominated Chattanooga's Matthew Waddell 19-0 to earn the Huskers some bonus points.

Cronin, seeded 13th at 125, pinned Kent State's Jake Ferri in his first NCAA Championships match, while Red earned his 10th career NCAA victory with an 8-6 decision over Michigan's Drew Mattin.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0