 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six Huskers advance past first round at NCAA wrestling championships
View Comments
topical

Six Huskers advance past first round at NCAA wrestling championships

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Six of Nebraska's nine qualifiers earned first-round victories at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday in St. Louis.

Liam Cronin (125 pounds), Chad Red (141), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (165), Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Venz (184) will compete in second-round matches Thursday evening.

Caleb Licking, Christian Lance and Eric Schultz will have to work through the consolation brackets. Schultz, who was seeded No. 2 at 197 pounds, was upset by North Dakota State's Owen Pentz, seeded 31st, via pinfall.

Venz, seeded eighth at 184, dominated Chattanooga's Matthew Waddell 19-0 to earn the Huskers some bonus points.

Cronin, seeded 13th at 125, pinned Kent State's Jake Ferri in his first NCAA Championships match, while Red earned his 10th career NCAA victory with an 8-6 decision over Michigan's Drew Mattin.

Check back later for updates to this story.

Nebraska wrestling logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News