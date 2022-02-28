Six Husker wrestlers seeded fifth or better for this week's Big Ten Championships at PBA

Six Huskers have earned top-five seeds for this weekend's Big Ten wrestling championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Eric Schultz is the top-seeded wrestler at 197 pounds, Ridge Lovett (149 pounds) and Mikey Labriola (174) are seeded third, Chad Red Jr. (141) and Taylor Venz (184) are seeded fourth, and Peyton Robb is fifth at 157.

Pre-seeds are determined by a vote from conference coaches. Nebraska received nine top 10 pre-seeds.

Schultz, who is ranked No. 3 nationally in his weight class, is looking to improve on last year's third-place finish at Big Tens.

Rounding out the top-10 seeds for the Huskers are Christian Lance, Bubba Wilson and Dominick Serrano. Lance received a sixth-place seed at heavyweight, while Wilson is seeded eighth at 165 pounds. Serrano is the 10-seed at 133 pounds.

No. 1 Penn State has seven wrestlers seeded fifth or better, including four at No. 1. No. 2 Iowa has seven top-five wrestlers, too.

Nebraska is hosting the Big Ten Championships for the first time since joining the Big Ten. The first session will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the tournament will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with the championship matches.

Here are the top-five seeds at each weight class:

125: 1. Nick Suriano, Michigan; 2. Drew Mildebrandt, Penn State; 3. Eric Barnett, Wisconsin; 4. Malik Heinselman, Ohio State; 5. Devin Schroder, Purdue.

133: 1. Roman Bravo-Young, Penn State; 2. Austin DeSanto, Iowa; 3. Lucas Byrd, Illinois; 4. RayVon Foley, Michigan State; 5. Dylan Ragusin, Michigan.

141: 1. Nick Lee, Penn State; 2. Jaydin Eierman, Iowa; 3. Sebastian Rivera, Rutgers; 4. Chad Red Jr., Nebraska; 5. Jakob Bergeland, Minnesota.

149: 1. Sammy Sasso, Ohio State; 2. Austin Gomez, Wisconsin; 3. Ridge Lovett, Nebraska; 4. Max Murin, Purdue; 5. Yahya Thomas, Northwestern.

157: 1. Ryan Deakin, Northwestern; 2. Kaleb Young, Iowa; 3. Will Lewan, Michigan; 4. Kendall Coleman, Purdue; 5. Peyton Robb, Nebraska.

165: 1. Carson Kharchla, Ohio State; 2. Alex Marinelli, Iowa; 3. Dean Hamiti, Wisconsin; 4. Cameron Amine, Michigan; 5. Caleb Fish, Michigan State.

174: 1. Carter Starocci, Penn State; 2. Logan Massa, Michigan State; 3. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska; 4. Michael Kemerer, Iowa; 5. Ethan Smith, Ohio State.

184: 1. Aaron Brooks, Penn State; 2. Myles Amine, Michigan; 3. Kaleb Romero, Ohio State; 4. Taylor Venz, Nebraska; 5. Abe Assad, Iowa.

197: 1. Eric Schultz, Nebraska; 2. Max Dean, Penn State; 3. Cameron Caffey, Michigan State; 4. Jacob Warner, Iowa; 5. Patrick Bucki, Michigan.

285: 1. Gable Steveson, Minnesota; 2. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa; 3. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State; 4. Mason Parris, Michigan; 5. Lucas Davison, Northwestern.

