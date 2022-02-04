Signature wins give No. 3 Michigan the edge of No. 8 NU in front a packed Devaney Sports Center

Combine upsets and star power, then the wins tend to follow.

In front of a jam-packed Devaney Sports Center crowd on a cold Friday night, that rang true for No. 3 Michigan, which pulled out a 20-13 win over No. 8 Nebraska (5-2). It was Michigan's first win against NU since 2018.

The Wolverines (9-1) completed step one when No. 13 Will Lewan took the mat at 157 pounds. Facing No. 5 Peyton Robb, Lewan had a difficult task.

The match was as good as the advertised rankings, as the two grapplers fought to a stalemate tied at 1-1 going into sudden death. In overtime, Lewan dodged Robb’s shot, then scrambled to secure the match-winning takedown and complete one of the biggest upsets of the night.

“I thought Will did a great job on the top position and getting real tough,” Michigan coach Sean Bormet said. “He actually did a great job of fighting off that leg attack in sudden victory and then getting his own takedown.”

It was a similar outcome for the Wolverines two weights later. No. 6 Logan Massa took on No. 5 Mikey Labriola for the Huskers, and in one of the most anticipated matches of the night, it was the visitor who took the energy out of the crowd.

After amassing 1:23 of riding time in the second period, Massa took that advantage into the third period that saw him get an escape and then a takedown in the final seconds to lock up another win.

“We need to get our offense off better,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. " ... We knew it was going to be a tough dual and come down to a few matches and we didn’t win those matches.”

It was consistency that also plagued the Huskers, who missed opportunities to seize control of the dual. It was quite promising for the Scarlet and Cream after No. 8 Ridge Lovett gave Nebraska an 11-3 major decision to begin the night.

After Robb was upset at 157, Nebraska's Bubba Wilson got his own upset at 165 (5-3 over No. 12 Cameron Amines).

“Oh, I wasn’t surprised, he’s right there,” Manning said. “There’s a great example. He found a way to win a tough match and tremendous grit and determination. That’s what this sport boils down to.”

But the momentum was zapped out after Massa delivered his upset, and No. 2 Myles Amine showed off his skill in a complete 8-2 domination of No. 8 Taylor Venz.

Trailing 9-7 at intermission, Eric Schultz showed some hope with an 8-5 win over No. 10 Patrick Brucki at 197. But the lack of consistency showed up again, as No. 12 Christian Lance dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 3 Mason Paris followed by a 24-8 technical fall by Jack Medley over NU's Jeremiah Reno.

No. 8 Dylan Ragusin took care of business with a 6-2 win over the Huskers' Dominick Serrano at 133. No. 8 Chad Red finished the dual on a good note for Nebraska, getting a 7-3 win over No. 11 Steven Micic.

The Huskers are back on the mat Sunday when they travel to No. 1 Penn State. The 11 a.m. dual will be televised on BTN.

“It’s a quick turnaround for us because mentally, it’s about making some adjustments, so the same thing doesn’t happen on Sunday,” Manning said. “So, we got to find ways to win close matches and go from there. You put it in the rearview mirror, and you look forward.”

