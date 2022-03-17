Seven Huskers advance to round of 16 at NCAA wrestling championships

Seven of Nebraska's eight qualifiers won their opening-round matches at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

Chad Red (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) each advanced to the round of 16, which will take place later Thursday evening.

Lance edged North Carolina State's Tyrie Houghton 3-2 at 285, and Red earned a close win, 6-5, at 141 over Central Michigan's Dresden Simon.

Robb gave the Huskers some extra points with a pinfall win at 157.

Bubba Wilson dropped to the consolation bracket with a 3-1 loss to Michigan's Cameron Amine at 165.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0