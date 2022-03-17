 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER WRESTLING

Seven Huskers advance to quarterfinals at NCAA wrestling championships

  • Updated
Seven of Nebraska's eight qualifiers won their opening-round matches at the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

Chad Red (141 pounds), Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285) each advanced to the round of 16, which will take place later Thursday evening.

Lance edged North Carolina State's Tyrie Houghton 3-2 at 285, and Red earned a close win, 6-5, at 141 over Central Michigan's Dresden Simon.

Robb gave the Huskers some extra points with a pinfall win at 157.

Bubba Wilson dropped to the consolation bracket with a 3-1 loss to Michigan's Cameron Amine at 165.

