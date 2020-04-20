'Senior Day' series: Wrestler White still targeting Olympic dreams

Even though his season was over, White hoped the NCAA would allow a waiver for winter athletes to have an extra year of eligibility. When the NCAA announced it wouldn’t, White was heartbroken.

“I laid in my bed and I don’t think I talked to anyone for the rest of that day,” White said. “I had a couple of my roommates help get my spirits up, but everyone was in the same boat. There’s a lot of seniors out there who didn’t get what they always wanted, but you have to move on.”

Even though White is moving on, wrestling isn’t going anywhere. White plans to graduate sometime next year with a degree in sociology and will stay in town to train. He hopes to complete his lifelong dream of making the U.S. Olympic team and winning a gold medal. When his wrestling days are done, he still wants to coach, something he’s thought about for a long time.

“I still plan on wrestling and doing freestyle,” White said. “But I’ve always dreamed to coach, so hopefully some coaching jobs come up, but that can come after I achieve my goal of winning an Olympic title.”

As he says goodbye to the NU program, White hopes he is remembered not for the results he accomplished but the teammate that he was.