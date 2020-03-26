'Senior Day' series: NU wrestler David Jensen has battled through adversity before, turns attention to medical school

Note: Seniors around the country had their collegiate careers stopped abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Journal Star wants to highlight athletes and their accomplishments in the hopes of giving them the closest thing to a senior send-off in a series called "Senior Day." If you know of any seniors — those with local ties and competing in winter and spring sports — the Journal Star should consider highlighting, send a note to Sports Editor Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com.
***
David Jensen is excited to attend medical school, but it could have waited.
It was a unique season for Jensen, who entered the 2019-20 campaign as a fifth-year senior and the surefire starter at heavyweight for the Nebraska wrestling team. But, as life does, things change fast.
After defeating Nebraska-Kearney's Lee Herrington at the Nebraska Duals in December, Jensen sustained a knee injury during practice. At first, it seemed as though it was a partially torn meniscus, which wasn’t a significant setback, so Jensen was cleared to wrestle at the Journeymen’s Collegiate Classic in New York. Unfortunately for Jensen, that made it worse.
"Later that week it started feeling worse than it had been," Jensen said. "They still had me wrestling a bit, but then I was struggling to be able to take shots without pain.”
Turns out Jensen had sustained a strained lateral collateral ligament along with a bone bruise on his tibia. However, it wasn’t the pain that Jensen thought was the toughest about his injury. It was the journey back to competition.
One of the more important steps for Jensen was getting his knee brace off in mid-January, which allowed him to be more confident and wrestle without fear of reinjuring his knee.
"I think that gave me a lot of confidence taking that brace off knowing that I felt good because I still always nervous when I had the brace on,” Jensen said.
From there, Jensen rolled, amassing a 7-3 record, including a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten Championships to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Sadly, with much that was going well, Jensen still had to deal with one more bump in the road.
On March 12 the NCAA announced it was canceling the national wrestling championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ending Nebraska’s season on the spot.
"It broke me down a little bit," Jensen said. "I mean, senior season and not knowing what this means going forward for everything.
"I was just in the locker room with my hands on my knees looking down, sitting in my locker with tears in my eyes and I didn’t know what to say or do."
It was a tough day for Jensen. What made matters worse was the implications for the entire Nebraska team, which had NCAA qualifiers at all 10 weight classes.
“So, I think that made it a little worse since this is the best our team has done since I’ve been here,” Jensen said. “It was our best finish at the Big Ten Championships, so it just put a little more salt on it.”
As much as it hurt, Jensen had a lifeline to go to in his father, Kyle, who he talks to almost on a daily basis. Kyle Jensen wrestled in college including one year at Nebraska before transferring to South Dakota State.
“I talk to my dad almost every day for the past five years I’ve been wrestling,” Jensen said. “It’s probably maximum two or three days in a row that we haven’t talked to each other.”
His father was a place of guidance for Jensen, who received advice and encouragement from every time they talked. That included the day that the NCAA Championships were canceled.
“So he called me before our team meeting that day and it was the hardest conversation I’ve had with him,” Jensen said. “That’s what broke me down the most was talking to him, not because of what he said but just how wrestling ties us together so much, and it’s going to be weird that we’re not going to be talking about as much anymore.”
However, being a senior, Jensen has plans beyond the wrestling mat. In July he is set to enroll at the Sanford School of Medicine on the University of South Dakota campus, which is only a few hours away from his hometown of Mobridge.
While he isn’t exactly sure where he wants to be in the medical field, he has a couple of ideas, such as orthopedics (to stay in sports) or be a family doctor and go into pediatrics.
But even as Jensen is transitioning to the next chapter of his life, he wants to be remembered for his time as a Husker. From making the team as a walk-on to finishing fifth at the Big Ten Championships, Jensen hopes to be remembered for his hard work.
"I was working hard even though I wasn’t the starter," Jensen said. "So just trying to do your best basically because even though it might not happen, it just might.”
