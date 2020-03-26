'Senior Day' series: NU wrestler David Jensen has battled through adversity before, turns attention to medical school

It was a tough day for Jensen. What made matters worse was the implications for the entire Nebraska team, which had NCAA qualifiers at all 10 weight classes.

“So, I think that made it a little worse since this is the best our team has done since I’ve been here,” Jensen said. “It was our best finish at the Big Ten Championships, so it just put a little more salt on it.”

As much as it hurt, Jensen had a lifeline to go to in his father, Kyle, who he talks to almost on a daily basis. Kyle Jensen wrestled in college including one year at Nebraska before transferring to South Dakota State.

“I talk to my dad almost every day for the past five years I’ve been wrestling,” Jensen said. “It’s probably maximum two or three days in a row that we haven’t talked to each other.”

His father was a place of guidance for Jensen, who received advice and encouragement from every time they talked. That included the day that the NCAA Championships were canceled.