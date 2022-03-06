Schultz falls short in title bout, Huskers finish seventh as a team at Big Tens

Eric Schultz didn’t expect the game plan that Penn State’s Max Dean brought to the 197-pound Big Ten Championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Dean, a Cornell transfer, only took one shot during the entirety of the match and used a big riding attack in the second period to defeat Schultz 4-2 and claim his first Big Ten title. The loss marked Schultz’s first conference defeat of the year and gives him runner-up honors for the third year in a row.

“I think I could’ve opened him (Dean) up a little more and just created some more action that would have been in my favor,” said Schultz. “Honestly, I just think that he executed his game plan better than I did and he won the match.”

After a first-period takedown, Dean led 2-1 going into the second period and that’s where he seized control. The senior showcased his top skills against Schultz, gaining 1:35 of riding time to gain the riding time bonus point.

“He was pretty clingy on top and he kept his hips close and did a good job dropping to my legs every time I got up,” said Schultz. “He got me out of bounds, stuff like that, resets so that was pretty good for him.”

Dean would start on bottom to start the third and quickly gained an escape to take a 3-2 advantage that eventually led to the final score.

With that loss, Nebraska remains without a Big Ten champion since Robert Kokesh won in 2015.

As a team, Nebraska claimed seventh place with 75½ points. It’s the first time since 2015 that the Huskers finished outside the top-five and it’s the lowest point total since they scored 72½ points in 2018.

Dominick Serrano finished 12th at 133 pounds after dropping a 6-5 decision to Wisconsin’s Kyle Burwick in the 9th/10th mini-bracket earlier in the morning.

Ridge Lovett was the highest placer outside of Schultz, nabbing fourth place after medically forfeiting his third-place match against Iowa’s Max Murin. Lovett wouldn’t disclose the injury and said it would not keep him out of the NCAA Championships in Detroit in a couple of weeks.

It was a nice bounce back for the sophomore after being pinned in 20 seconds on Saturday against Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez – the third-fastest pin in Big Ten tournament history.

“First session day one I was wrestling good, shots were going off and hand fighting well,” said Lovett. “Semis obviously didn’t go the way I wanted. (Austin) Gomez is a tough kid. I need to stay in better position in those spots…But overall, I felt like I wrestled well on the weekend, but obviously not the outcome I wanted, but I’m happy.”

Peyton Robb earned another hard-fought win against Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the 157-pound fifth-place match cruising to a 8-0 major decision. Then, Bubba Wilson medically forfeited his fifth-place match against Northwestern’s David Ferrante.

Mikey Labriola would be on the other side of a medical forfeit at 174 when Iowa’s Michael Kemmerer, who was hurt on Day One, didn’t show up in their fifth-place match.

Taylor Venz wrapped up his weekend with a four-point third period to beat Maryland’s Kyle Cochran 6-3 to clinch fifth at 184 pounds. Christian Lance wrestled earlier in the morning defeating Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff 3-2 to finish seventh.

Nebraska head coach Mark Manning did not make himself available to media after the conclusion of the championships.

As a result, the Huskers nabbed seven automatic qualifiers in Lovett, Robb, Wilson, Labriola, Venz, Schultz and Lance.

125-pounder Jeremiah Reno, Serrano and Chad Red (141) will look to grab one of the handful of at-large bids to the NCAA Championships in Detroit from March 17-19 when they are announced Wednesday.

