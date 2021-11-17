Robb's win against defending national champion highlights Nebraska's tone-setting win

Peyton Robb didn’t really think about his match with a defending national champion.

The sophomore knew all week he was going to take on North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, who is wrestling at 157 pounds after winning last season's 149-pound national championship.

Robb didn’t change his approach during the week and didn’t dwell on his upcoming matchup.

“I had a good talk with coach (Dlagnev) Tervel and he said, ‘The less you think about it, the better because you don’t want to build up too much anxiety.’”

That strategy worked wonders for the Minnesota native as Robb used two takedowns and gave up none to secure a 5-2 win over O'Connor.

Behind upsets from Robb and Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), the No. 9 Huskers took down the No. 15 Tar Heels in commanding fashion, winning 27-6 in front of a riled-up crowd Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“I think one of the biggest things that I started to learn that I needed to do more was takedowns at the end of periods, and so that was a big part,” Robb said.

Husker coach Mark Manning was equally as happy for Robb.