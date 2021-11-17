Robb's win against defending national champion highlights Nebraska's tone-setting win

Peyton Robb didn’t really think about his match with a defending national champion.
The sophomore knew all week he was going to take on North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, who is wrestling at 157 pounds after winning last season's 149-pound national championship.
Robb didn’t change his approach during the week and didn’t dwell on his upcoming matchup.
“I had a good talk with coach (Dlagnev) Tervel and he said, ‘The less you think about it, the better because you don’t want to build up too much anxiety.’”
That strategy worked wonders for the Minnesota native as Robb used two takedowns and gave up none to secure a 5-2 win over O'Connor.
Behind upsets from Robb and Ridge Lovett (149 pounds), the No. 9 Huskers took down the No. 15 Tar Heels in commanding fashion, winning 27-6 in front of a riled-up crowd Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
“I think one of the biggest things that I started to learn that I needed to do more was takedowns at the end of periods, and so that was a big part,” Robb said.
Husker coach Mark Manning was equally as happy for Robb.
“This guy’s special,” Manning said. “He can really build off. That’s what I always view these matches, kind of like our team. That match right there. And Peyton can take that guy down again, so it’s really good.”
Winning these big matches might become a familiar sight for Robb as he goes through this season. After moving up to 165 pounds last season, Robb moved back down to his more natural weight at 157, where he says he is much more comfortable.
“I think I can use more of my arsenal at 157,” said Robb. “My strength is a little bit better. I feel like I was kind of on the smaller side at 165, so I couldn’t use my upper body, which I like.”
The match before Robb’s almost as good. Nebraska needed a spark after falling behind North Carolina 6-3. Lovett provided just that.
The sophomore took on All-American and No. 5 Zach Sherman. Lovett wasn’t intimidated, striking first with an early takedown. Eventually, the two wrestlers took a 3-3 tie into the final period.
Lovett recorded an early escape and survived a late push by Sherman.
Then came a chain reaction as the Huskers won the next six matches. Bubba Wilson and Mikey Labriola each came away with one-point wins. Taylor Venz and Eric Schultz each earned major decisions at 184 and 197. Heavyweight Christian Lance finished off the dual with a major decision of his own (17-6) to cap off NU's tone-setting win.
The Huskers hit the road for the foreseeable future, with some varsity wrestlers competing at the Daktronics Open on Sunday in Brookings, South Dakota, before heading off to the renowned Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.