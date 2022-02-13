Red's 'stay positive' approach after review reversal keeps Husker wrestlers on track in win over Illini

Chad Red just needed to stay positive.

During his match against No. 4 Dylan Duncan of Illinois, the Husker senior wrestler originally was awarded two points for a reversal, but after review, the officials overturned the call.

But Red's positive mindset paid dividends as he would get another reversal and four near-fall points to go up 6-0. That led to a decisive 7-1 victory to help No. 8 Nebraska cruise by Illinois 23-11 on Sunday at the Devaney Center.

"My whole philosophy was just stay positive," Red said. "I knew he was going to put his left leg in and it just a matter of how I was going to get up and away."

Red wasn’t the only senior who delivered, however, as No. 12 Christian Lance added to his resume with a statement win. Tied at 2-2 going into the third period against No. 16 Luke Luffman, Lance turned on the offense, getting an escape, plus two takedowns.

It was also the deciding match that locked up the dual for the Huskers, who picked up their first home win since a 27-6 domination of North Carolina on Nov. 17.

"He’s had some tough matches with that kid (Luffman), that kid wrestles really hard and good testament to Christian Lance getting some late takedowns,” Nebraska coach Mark Manning said. “It just got better from the standpoint of getting some counter offense stuff that we’ve been working on. So, big confidence booster for Christian.”

It wasn’t all pretty for the Huskers including how the dual started, as No. 6 Lucas Byrd showed why he’s ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds. He earned a 12-4 major decision over freshman Dominick Serrano to put the Illini up 4-0.

After Red’s win at 141, Ridge Lovett won his fourth straight match with a 6-1 win over No. 29 Christian Kanzler. No. 10 Peyton Robb squeaked out a 3-2 win over Joe Roberts thanks to some late defensive finesse.

Bubba Wilson couldn’t keep his momentum after a win over No. 12 Myles Amine last Friday, losing to Danny Branagel 11-2, but No. 6 Mikey Labriola answered back with a 11-3 major decision of his own to make the dual score 13-8.

That’s when things got a little tighter around the collar.

Taylor Venz was sluggish at 184, allowing multiple takedowns in a 12-6 loss to Zac Braunagel.

“Normally we’ve never had trouble with that guy (Braunagel),” Manning said. “But (Braunagel) wrestled well, we didn’t. So, let’s go back to the drawing board.”

No. 3 Eric Schultz won his match 6-2 to make it 16-11, but the door was still open for Illinois in the final two matches.

Lance, however, shut the door quickly and Jeremiah Reno snapped a seven-match losing streak with a 10-2 major decision over Dane Durlacher at 125.

The Huskers will wrap up the regular season with a showdown with No. 2 Iowa next Sunday at 6 p.m.

“These duals are all about individual matchups,” Manning said. “So, we win a couple matchups next weekend, this place (Devaney Center) will be rocking. Blowing the roof off of it.”

Briefly

* Nebraska’s win over Illinois marks its eighth win in the last nine duals.

* Red’s win over Duncan was his first top-five win since defeating No. 5 Max Murin of Iowa 6-2 on Jan. 18, 2020.

* Manning confirmed that the Huskers are applying for an NCAA medical hardship waiver for senior Liam Cronin. He hasn’t wrestled since Nov. 21.

