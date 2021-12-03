Red leads seven Husker wrestlers into Cliff Keen semifinals

The Nebraska wrestling team didn't take too long to get comfortable in the desert as the No. 9 Huskers put seven of their nine wrestlers Friday into the semifinals of the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Huskers' performances in the first and second sessions put them in prime position to defend the title they won in 2019. They currently lead the field of 26 teams with 79½ points; No. 8 Ohio State is in second place with 71.

Those making it through were Chad Red at 141 pounds, Ridge Lovett (149), Peyton Robb (157), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197) and Christian Lance (285).

Lovett had the most impressive journey to the final four of his weight class as the sophomore upset No. 6 Jordan Abas of Stanford in a dominant 9-2 decision. His reward will be former Olympic qualifier and national champion No. 1 Yianni Diakomilhalis in the next round.

Semifinals will begin at noon Saturday, with championship and third place matches following at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.