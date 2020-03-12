Reaction: Husker wrestling coach Manning talks 'devastating' cancellations of NCAAs

When Mark Manning saw the NCAA tournament wrestling bracket on Wednesday, the reality of his Nebraska wrestling team’s opportunity came to him.
Ten wrestlers qualified? Good draws across the board? The Huskers can win a national championship, he thought.
Less than 24 hours later, that opportunity has vanished.
On a dramatic day in college athletics, the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sporting events and the NCAA announced it was can…
The NCAA on Thursday afternoon canceled all winter and spring championships over concerns about the growing global novel coronavirus pandemic. March Madness grabs the headlines, but for Manning and his guys, coming off a No. 2 finish at Big Tens, the news arrived as a crushing blow.
“It’s devastating,” Manning told the Journal Star on Thursday afternoon.
Manning followed the Big Ten tournament by traveling to Ottawa, Ontario, with Jordan Burroughs for the Pan-Am finals, returning to Lincoln on Tuesday. Two days of practice, including Thursday, had spirits soaring.
“We knew who our matchups were, we were pumped,” the 18-year NU head coach said. “Our draws were great. We have a prime opportunity to win an NCAA Championship. It can change. It just takes one or two matches, and bam, you’re in the driver’s seat.
“From that perspective and for my wrestlers’ perspective, my heart is broken.”
College wrestling was set for what could have been a historic weekend. Manning said he thought more than 50,000 would have been on hand at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“It was going to be amazing,” Manning said. “For wrestling, it would have really impacted our sport.”
Instead, nothing.
The fallout, too, is going to be sweeping.
Manning said he had already talked Thursday afternoon with NU compliance director Jamie Vaughn and others in the athletic department about the possibility that his wrestlers could get an extra year of eligibility because the championships were canceled.
“And I’m sure that will happen,” he said.
There are no easy decisions, however. Senior heavyweight David Jensen, for example, has already been accepted into two medical school programs. Manning was set to host two recruits on visits this week, but those visits have been canceled and how scholarship allocation might work if players are given extra eligibility is totally in limbo.
For Manning, though, most of the immediate emotion was about his current group.
“An hour ago, we had a team meeting,” he said. “I’m just at a loss for words. It’s surreal. It happened so quick. Saturday and Sunday we’re wrestling the Big Ten Tournament and nobody saw this coming down the road.
“It’s just so tough for the athletes. We had individual workouts today and then we had to call them all back in at 4 p.m. and just say, ‘Hey, well, you’re not going to have to make weight or come to practice.’”
These are the sorts of ramifications that decision-makers at the NCAA and Big Ten levels had to reconcile when making a decision like canceling championships and the entire spring slate of competition.
“I was raised to trust people in authority positions and I have to go by what they advise,” Manning said. “Obviously, I hate it for our guys and what could have happened with our team, but you’ve got to go with what people in authority are advising.”
Manning felt the situation was getting dire when the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night.
“That’s when it got real and then (Thursday) when the conference tournaments started going, I just thought, ‘Oof,’” Manning said.
The veteran coach was still trying to wrap his mind around the whole thing as Thursday evening arrived.
“I’m serious. We had a great shot,” he said. “From that perspective, it’s just really tough. It’s more than just taking a loss. This is tough for these guys. They put their heart and soul into it and they were primed to do great things, but it’s not going to happen.”
Chmelka 'floored' by announcement
On Thursday, the Nebraska men's gymnastics team was getting ready for a 4 p.m. departure from the Devaney Sports Center for a meet in Minneapolis when it learned of the news.
NU, ranked No. 6 nationally, was set to compete against Minnesota and Ohio State on Friday night.
"I feel bad for our team," coach Chuck Chmelka said. "We were in great position to excel at the NCAA Championships and now they don't even get a chance to.
"Maybe that's me being very, very selfish on my part, but right now today, that's where I'm at. I'm floored, I'm shocked, I'm sad, angry, everything."
Like all coaches and athletes, Chmelka immediately had questions. Can the seniors come back? Do gymnasts regain a year of eligibility?
"I mean, there are so many ramifications with this that nobody knows about," he said.
The Huskers have one senior, Jake Bonnay, on the roster. He is injured and the team was already in the process of getting him a medical hardship.
As for what the near-future holds, Chmelka said he hopes the seasons are not over. The team will try to go about business as usual and show up at 2 p.m. Friday to train, if they are allowed do.
Even in a time of shock and disappointment, Chmelka was still able to crack a small joke.
"I guess the guys get a spring break, something they've never had in their life," he cracked.
The Big Ten meet was scheduled to take place April 3-4 in Minnesota, and NCAAs were set for April 17-18 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
