One win from a world title, ex-Husker Burroughs has a chance for history Monday
One win from a world title, ex-Husker Burroughs has a chance for history Monday

  • Updated
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12

Jordan Burroughs (right) and Alex Dieringer grapple in the 79 kg men's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sept. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Jordan Burroughs went 4-0 Sunday at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, and is a victory away from winning a fifth world title.

Burroughs advanced to the 79-kilogram final with a 10-1 semifinal win over Japan's Ryuki Yoshida. The former Husker and 2012 Olympic gold medalist will face Iran's Mohammad Nokhodilarimi in Monday's final.

It will be Burroughs' first world final since 2017.

If Burroughs, 33, wins, he'll match John Smith's U.S. freestyle record of six world and Olympic championships.

With Kyle Drake at 74 kg, Burroughs moved up to 79 kg for this title run. His previous world championships are all at 74 kg.

Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman, who won a bronze medal at the most recent Olympic Games, also will compete for the world title at 57 kg.

 

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Northwestern

