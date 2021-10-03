One win from a world title, ex-Husker Burroughs has a chance for history Monday

Jordan Burroughs (right) and Alex Dieringer grapple in the 79 kg men's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sept. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Journal Star
Miss the live discussion after Nebraska's 56-7 win against Northwestern? Check out the replay.
Jordan Burroughs went 4-0 Sunday at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Norway, and is a victory away from winning a fifth world title.
Member benefits
• Texts from top columnists
• The most breaking news
• Husker History photo galleries
• Cutting-edge commentary
Burroughs advanced to the 79-kilogram final with a 10-1 semifinal win over Japan's Ryuki Yoshida. The former Husker and 2012 Olympic gold medalist will face Iran's Mohammad Nokhodilarimi in Monday's final.
It will be Burroughs' first world final since 2017.
If Burroughs, 33, wins, he'll match John Smith's U.S. freestyle record of six world and Olympic championships.
With Kyle Drake at 74 kg, Burroughs moved up to 79 kg for this title run. His previous world championships are all at 74 kg.
Omaha Skutt graduate Thomas Gilman, who won a bronze medal at the most recent Olympic Games, also will compete for the world title at 57 kg.
Photos: Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials finals
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jordan Burroughs (blue) and Alex Dieringer (red) grapple in the men's 79kg freestyle match during the Senior World Team Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green gets a slap on the back after winning the 70 kg men's freestyle at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Dalton Roberts (red) lies on top of Ildar Hafizov (blue) while they wrestle in a 60 kg final during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
David Stepanian walks over to the medical attendant after getting a nosebleed while competing in the 63 kg final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Patrick Smith looks on after a call is challenged in the 72 kg final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Joseph Mckenna (top) and Yianni Diakomihalis wrestle in the 65 kg men's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Kayla Miracle (right) and Mallory Velte roll off the mat while competing in the 62 kg women's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Joseph Mckenna walks onto the mat at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Peyton Omania celebrates winning the 67 kg final against Alejandro Sancho (not pictured) at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Kayla Miracle (right) and Mallory Velte grapple in the 62 kg women's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green (left) and Ryan Deakin grapple during the 70 kg men's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Maya Nelson (left) and Megan Black grapple in the 59 kg women's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jenna Burkert (left) and Jacarra Winchester (right) grapple in the women's 55 kg freestyle final during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green signs autographs for fans after his win in the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Forrest Molinari's (blue) arm is raised after she wins the women's 65kg freestyle match against Emma Bruntil (red) during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green (blue) watches Ryan Deakin (red) as they circle each other during the men's 70kg freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jordan Burroughs (blue) and Alex Dieringer (red) grapple in the men's 79kg freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jordan Burroughs (right) and Alex Dieringer grapple in the 79 kg men's freestyle final at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sept. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
David Stepanian (red) pushes Sam Jones (blue) to the mat during the men's 63kg Greco-Roman match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green (center) watches Ryan Deakin as they circle each other during the men's 70kg freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green walks out onto the floor before his match against Ryan Deakin (not pictured) during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jordan Burroughs (blue) and Alex Dieringer (red) grapple in the men's 79kg freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Jesse Porter reacts after injuring his arm during the men's 77kg Greco-Roman match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Maya Nelson celebrates winning the 59kg women's freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Dalton Fix celebrates beating Nathan Tomasello (not pictured) in the 61kg freestyle match during the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
Ryan Deakin (red) and James Green (blue) wrestle in their second men's 70kg freestyle match during the Senior World Team Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Senior World Team Trials, 9.12
James Green (blue) wins the men's 79kg freestyle match during the Senior World Team Trials on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!